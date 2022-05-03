Florida politicians react to leaked opinion signaling likely end to Roe v. Wade

Florida’s political leaders reacted strongly to a leaked opinion signaling the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. The majority opinion, purportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito, would overturn the opinion prohibiting restrictions on access to abortion.

Here is a running compilation of reactions to the news:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican (in response to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ call to codify Roe): “Translation: Let’s change the rules of the Senate to pass a federal law legalizing the killing of unborn children right up to the day of delivery.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican: “The Supreme Court’s confidential deliberation process is sacred and protects it from political interference. This breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate and undermine the Court. It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat: “For decades, women, their families and doctors have been rightfully entrusted with decisions on when to have children. Now, politicians and judges will have control over your body and your life, no matter where you live — a frightful backsliding of rights.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat: “If true, the fight for a woman’s right to choose will be left up to each state to decide … and front and center in this fall’s election. We must defeat (Gov. Ron) DeSantis. This issue is personal to so many of us. Early in my career, I was faced with the decision to protect a woman’s right to choose. I stopped a bill in the state Senate that would have required a 24-hour waiting period. As your Governor, I vetoed an anti-abortion bill. And I’ll do it again if need be — because I will always stand with women.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat: “Striking down Roe v. Wade and taking away a woman’s right to make her own decisions is appalling and dangerous. We refuse to go back to being treated as second-class citizens whose personal decisions are made by politicians like Marco Rubio, who has fought relentlessly against the right of Florida women to control their own destiny. Women deserve an end to the constant politicization of our basic, fundamental rights. Let me be clear: I will always stand up, speak out, and fight to codify Roe v. Wade into law, no matter what.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch: “A staggering number of Americans will lose access to comprehensive reproductive health care and safe abortions if the Court does this. It would mark a giant leap back in time for women and for America. As ‘the people’s elected representatives,’ we must act.”

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat: “First thing’s first, abortion is still legal, and this leak doesn’t change that yet. However, if this rumor is true, this is devastating news for our country. This draft Supreme Court opinion would allow politicians to take control over an individual’s reproductive freedom and deny them access to health care — it’s horrendous. The decision of whether and when to become a parent should be made by the person who is pregnant, not by their Governor or anyone else.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat: “189 days until the pro-choice majority in the United States holds every elected Republican accountable for taking over their bodies.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican: “It is unfortunate that the news of the greatest victory for the Pro-Life movement comes on the heels of one of the most profound breaches of trust the Court has ever seen. If the report is true, I am grateful that all of God’s children will now have a voice, and I am committed to ensuring that the leaker and their complicit partners in the media will be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried: “The women of our country are under direct attack by right-wing radicals. Overturning the freedom over our bodies is unconstitutional, unacceptable, and taking us back to a dark, dark time. If they can control our bodies, what do we have left? This cannot stand.”

State Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat: “I never thought I would see the day when our own Supreme Court would strip away the rights of millions of women across this country. Regression like this is commonplace in fascist countries but has no place in a free society. Make no mistake about it, the brunt of this ruling will be felt by women who cannot afford to cross state lines, the majority of them Black and Brown, to states that allow access to this medical care. Allowing states to ban access to reproductive health care will only lead to an increase in unsafe, non-medical alternatives. As a mother, I am terrified for my daughter and the rest of her generation who might lose safe access to vital care. Now more than ever It’s urgent to elect a governor who will protect a woman’s right to choose.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat: “”Based on the makeup and political ideology of the newest Supreme Court of the United States Justices who heard oral arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I can say that I am not surprised by this draft majority opinion but still find it chilling and destructive to women’s equality and to the rights of all Americans. In fact, Justice Alito’s draft opinion not only dismantles the protections established under Roe v. Wade but he explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges, saying that like abortion these decisions protect illegitimate rights that are not “deeply rooted in history. This should be a wake-up call to Americans everywhere — none of our rights are guaranteed, we have to fight for them and fight to protect them. That means voting at every level, defending bodily autonomy and helping those who are most marginalized be able to access abortion. It is important for patients to know that abortion is still legal, that this SCOTUS decision is not final and even if it is it will be a catalyst of different outcomes in every state. Abortion funds are here to help, and Florida funds can be identified via this link. This SCOTUS decision will bring all abortion rights to a state level; we will have not have a federal legal firewall which also means that Congress must act immediately to codify the protections established by Roe v. Wade and we must elect leaders this election cycle who are committed to that goal. As someone who has dedicated more than a decade of her life’s work to reproductive freedom I can say unequivocally that we will not give up — I refuse to go back in time to a period where women and pregnant people could not make decisions about their futures and their destinies. America is known around the globe as the land of the free, and I will not stop fighting until that freedom is guaranteed for all.”

State Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat: “Black people in America being considered more than 3/5s a person isn’t a right that has any claim to being ‘deeply rooted in history.’ This. Is. What. We. Warned. You. About. It’s all about power and control. They’re coming for all our rights.”