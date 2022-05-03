Police union backs Jessica Baker in Jacksonville’s HD 17

Jessica Baker, an assistant state attorney in the 7th Circuit, continues to roll out endorsements in her campaign for the Republican nomination in Duval County’s new House District 17.

Tuesday saw backing from the principal police union in Jacksonville: the Fraternal Order of Police, which offered its latest in a string of establishment accolades for the first-time candidate as “a beacon of inspiration for the men and women in law enforcement.”

“The Fraternal Order Of Police is proud to endorse Jessica Baker for the Florida House,” said Randy Reeves, FOP President Lodge 5-30. “We admire her dedication to the hardworking families and businesses of District 17 and know that she will continue to be a beacon of inspiration for the men and women in law enforcement because Jessica understands that a safe community lends to a prosperous and safe future.”

“Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line each and every day to ensure our families and our businesses are safe from those who operate outside the law,” said Baker. “As a prosecutor, I have seen first-hand the challenges our law enforcement officers face when the full force of our judicial system fails to have their backs. I am honored to have the support of the Fraternal Order of Police, because, together, I know we can keep Northeast Florida’s families and communities safe.”

Baker is the wife of political consultant Tim Baker and served on the most recent iteration of the Jacksonville Charter Commission. Prior to that, she was among the first-term staff for Mayor Lenny Curry.

She has been endorsed by many Curry-aligned politicians, including U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and Michael Waltz, Senate President Wilton Simpson, state Reps. Wyman Duggan and Jason Fischer, former House Speaker John Thrasher, and half a dozen Republicans on the Jacksonville City Council.

Baker enjoys a financial advantage over the two other filed candidates, with nearly $450,000 cash on hand through March between her campaign account and her political committee, Friends of Jessica Baker.

The other Republican in the race, Jordan Wells, has reported no fundraising through four months as an active candidate. Democrat Michael Anderson opened his campaign account last month, and his first month’s activity will be reported by May 10.

HD 17 is a new Duval County seat, encompassing the University of North Florida and the areas around it. It is drawn to perform Republican, with Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis carrying these voters in their most recent General Elections.