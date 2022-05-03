May 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Wasserman Schultz vows to fight overturn of abortion rights ‘until my last breath’
Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls for more action to curb recent anti-Semitic violence. Image via AP.

Anne GeggisMay 3, 20226min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Police union backs Jessica Baker in Jacksonville’s HD 17

HeadlinesInfluence

Democratic Caucus concerned about full Florida abortion ban after leaked SCOTUS opinion

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jay Collins shifts campaign to GOP-leaning CD 15

debbie wasserman schultz ap photo
The Weston Democrat called the draft 'an abomination' that she will fight until her last breath.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz vowed to fight for “these sacred rights” until her last breath Tuesday morning as a leaked report that is now confirmed showed a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would roll back abortion rights to 1973 in some states.

The Weston Democrat, who has represented Florida’s 25th Congressional District for nine terms, particularly called out the alleged author of the draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito. Her office released a clip from 2006 that showed her testifying at Alito’s hearing about the danger he could present to women’s rights.

I sounded the alarm bell as a witness in the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing of then-Judge Samuel Alito that, once confirmed, a Justice Alito would be a right-wing extremist who would thrust the government into doctors’ offices and dictate intimate family decisions,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement.

“It is sickening that that prediction has apparently come true”

In the clip, she describes how Alito ruled in support of “spousal notification” that would make a woman’s right to abortion contingent on notifying her husband.

Tuesday Wasserman Schultz decried how, if it becomes a court precedent, the decision will deprive half of all U.S. women of child-bearing age control of their bodies because 23 states have rules that limit abortion access and 13 have “trigger laws” that go into effect upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling.

Wasserman Schultz called the draft a “legal abomination” and said that the “right-wing” Supreme Court justices who reportedly support Alito’s views “lied to Senators and Americans” during the confirmation process. She called on her fellow lawmakers to codify abortion rights into law.

The U.S. House of Representatives in September already passed legislation that would codify the right to an abortion into federal law. The Women’s Health Protection Act passed with a vote of 218-211.

For the bill to get a vote in the Senate, however, it would need the support of at least 60 votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster. That would mean at least 10 Republican votes if every Democratic-voting Senator will agree. If the Democrats unified and were able to get one more vote, however, the nuclear option would allow the filibuster rules to be changed with a simple majority.

 Wasserman Schultz called on her Senate colleagues to do that.

“We must defend this sacred power over our own bodies,” she said.

Wasserman Schultz said she fears what this “extremist court action” will mean if it’s allowed to go forward.

“This disdain for precedent, voiced in this draft … means a return to dangerous, limited access to planning our own families, it means birth control, deciding who you can love or marry, and other basic civil rights protections are no longer safe,” her statement said. “We must organize and protest right now and press the Senate to follow the House’s vote to codify Roe into law.

“This is a call to action,” Wasserman Schultz added. “This summer, it is vital that we register and mobilize, and this fall, we must vote in numbers that will allow us to stop Republican extremists from denying women and families access to the basic reproductive rights that clear majorities of Americans support.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolice union backs Jessica Baker in Jacksonville's HD 17

nextDaniel Uhlfelder: I wouldn't prosecute abortions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida politicians react to leaked opinion signaling likely end to Roe v. Wade
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more