May 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Supreme Court confirms authenticity of leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is shown on Jan. 19, 2022, in Washington. Democrats ironclad unity on President Joe Biden’s nominations to the courts has helped Biden appoint the most judges during the first year of a presidency since John F. Kennedy. The achievement is giving Democrats hope that the coming fight over the Supreme Court seat will allow them to go on the political offensive and move past an ugly stretch of legislating that depressed their base. Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerMay 3, 20225min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Debbie Wasserman Schultz vows to fight overturn of abortion rights ‘until my last breath’

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Police union backs Jessica Baker in Jacksonville’s HD 17

HeadlinesInfluence

Democratic Caucus concerned about full Florida abortion ban after leaked SCOTUS opinion

supreme court
'Although the document described in yesterday's report is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member...'

The Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of a draft majority opinion POLITICO published Monday in which Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade, the benchmark decision protecting women’s reproductive rights, was “egregiously wrong” and “must be overruled.”

That leaked document, which sent shockwaves through America’s political landscape, is indeed real, according to a newly released statement from the court that included comments from Chief Justice John Roberts, who called its release “a betrayal of the confidences of the Court” that is now under investigation.

SCOTUSblog, which focuses on the Supreme Court, shared the statement online; its writers include lawyers, law professors and students.

“Yesterday, a news organization published a copy of a draft opinion in a pending case. Justices circulate draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work. Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” the statement read.

Roberts wrote: “To the extent this betrayal of the confidence of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.

“We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce — permanent employees and law clerks alike — intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.

“I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

The now-confirmed leak is unprecedented; until Monday, no draft decision had ever been released to the public while the case it concerns was ongoing. Its impact will almost assuredly have a sizable impact on the 2022 midterm elections.

The court’s statement did not address POLITICO’s reporting that someone “familiar with the court’s deliberations” said that four other Republican-appointed justices — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — had voted with Alito to strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that maintained abortion rights.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — all Democratic-appointed — are reportedly at work on one or more dissents. Roberts’ position on the matter, meanwhile, is yet unclear.

Alito’s draft opinion is the product of the court’s proceedings in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers on a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

That law and others like it, including nearly identical legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis signed April 14, are direct threats to Roe v. Wade, which established safeguards for women’s reproductive freedom, and to Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which protected a woman’s right to an abortion until fetal viability at roughly 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Justices have been deliberating over the Mississippi case since December and were expected to render an official decision in the next two months.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist slams leaked Supreme Court opinion threatening abortion rights

nextJay Collins shifts campaign to GOP-leaning CD 15

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida politicians react to leaked opinion signaling likely end to Roe v. Wade
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more