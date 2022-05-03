‘That should scare the sh*t out of you’: Nikki Fried holds rally to oppose Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Miami’s Freedom Tower has been a lot of things.

It was a newspaper’s headquarters at first. Then the federal government used it to process refugees during the Cuban Revolution and it later became a memorial to those same refugees. Most recently, it’s been used as an art museum and offices for Miami Dade College.

Jessica Marino is a Miami native and organizer for Planned Parenthood. She said it was ironic to stand in front of the same tower that represented so much hope and promise when her grandmother first saw it on her way into Miami from Cuba 70 years ago. To her, it symbolized the struggle so many immigrants went through in their search for freedom and the promise of America.

“I grew up on the promise that America was a beacon of hope for my family and others like me, a place of refuge from countries that would not let us be ourselves and live the way we want to live. It would be different here is what they told me,” Marino said. “The leaked opinion from the Supreme Court, which contains some of the most radical language we’ve ever seen from the court, is a slap in the face to my family and to everybody who sees the United States as a place to live in the pursuit of happiness and freedom.”

Late Monday, POLITICO reported it received a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the Supreme Court intended to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two landmark cases establishing a woman’s constitutional right to access an abortion. Alito’s opinion suggested that right might not be guaranteed for long.

The decision would overturn a legal precedent half a century old.

“That should scare the shit out of you,” Rep. Michael Grieco told a crowd rallying in front of the Freedom Tower. “You should be scared that you could wake up every day and the law can change overnight by people who are not even elected by Americans. They were appointed by others. We went to bed last night thinking the world was one way. And a lot of us woke up and the world was very different.”

Grieco said the leak proves there is no such thing as a “settled law,” which creates an unstable and inconsistent legal environment. He said the court chose a “nuclear option” and it was time to respond in kind.

The rally was organized by Nikki Fried‘s gubernatorial campaign. Fried said she vehemently agreed the time for niceness has passed.

“We never thought this day was coming. So what do we do with it?” Fried said. “We stand up. We make sure that we are standing on shoulders of the women that came before us and we are fighting for the next generation of women to make sure they have access to affordable reproductive health care.”