May 3, 2022
Leon County Superintendent considering property tax increase for veteran teacher salaries
Stock image via Adobe.

Tristan Wood

property tax with currency
'If the state isn’t going to help us, then we need to take matters into our own hands.'

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said Monday that he is considering pursuing a half-millage property tax proposal that would raise close to $10 million annually to fund veteran teacher raises in his district.

While the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have backed increased funding for teacher salaries, most of the increases have gone to new hires due to the 80-20 rule that places 80% of money for increased pay to new teachers, leaving experienced teachers making close to the same as new educators. Florida ranks 48th nationally in overall teacher pay, but 16th in starting teacher’s starting salary. The disparity comes amid spiking teacher vacancies across the state.

Scott Mazur, the Leon Classroom Teachers Association’s president, said the discrepancy has frustrated teachers.

“You could have been in Leon County Schools for seven years, served in the classroom, been a leader at your school. Someone graduates and makes the same amount of money that you do,” Mazur said.

Hanna said that stacking new teacher salaries above veteran teachers created morale issues in Leon schools this year.

“If we don’t do something and do something soon, I fear for the future of our traditional public schools,” Hanna said. “If the state isn’t going to help us, then we need to take matters into our own hands.”

Hanna’s potential half-millage property tax increase would mean property owners would have to pay an additional 50 cents in taxes a year for every $1,000 their property is worth. It would increase taxes on a $200,000 home by about $100.

It is not the only increase being pursued in the state, as Duval county residents are set to vote on a similar plan  through a 2022 ballot initiative. Other school districts, such as Broward and Miami-Dade, already have similar additional taxes to boost teacher salaries.

The next step for the potential increase in Leon would be consideration by the School Board.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

