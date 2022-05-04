Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki backs Amanda Makki in CD 13 race

Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki is endorsing Amanda Makki in the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, becoming the 11th Pinellas Mayor to back Makki.

Saracki was elected Mayor of Oldsmar in March, taking the seat from incumbent Eric Seidel. He served on the Oldsmar City Council for seven years and is a vocal conservative.

“I’m proud to join 10 other Mayors who have endorsed Amanda Makki, the only community conservative in the race for the new CD 13 seat,” Saracki said in a statement. “We have a fighter with Rep. Bilirakis and Amanda will continue to lead and be a champion for our veterans, small business owners, and every one of us who is struggling with the skyrocketing cost of food and fuel.”

Saracki’s endorsement comes following the approval of the state’s new congressional map. The city was previously represented by U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis within Florida’s 12th Congressional District, but now, Oldsmar is a part of CD 13.

“I have the highest regard for Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki and I am extremely grateful for his support in this race,” Makki said in a statement. “I am ecstatic about Oldsmar now being in FL-13, and as the Community Conservative, I will continue to lead in Congressman Bilirakis’ footsteps by working hard to ensure the highest level of constituent services for the residents of this great community.”

Makki has also been backed by SEAL PAC, former Pinellas Congressman Bill Young and Maggie’s List Florida in addition to her mayoral endorsements. Makki, a GOP strategist, faces a crowded Republican Primary against former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett, nonprofit founder Audrey Henson, Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna and Christine Quinn. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

However, the chances of a Republican flipping the seat are looking better under the new map. Democrats have held the CD 13 seat since 2016 when U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated incumbent Republican Rep. David Jolly. Crist this year is running for Governor instead of for re-election.

But a new map just signed into law by Gov. Ron Desantis substantially reconfigures Tampa Bay. While CD 13 remains contained within Pinellas County, Downtown St. Petersburg and many Democratic portions of the old district end up in Florida’s 14th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat.

The result for CD 13? The district goes from one where Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election by four percentage points to a seat Republican Donald Trump won by seven points.