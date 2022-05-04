Pile of endorsements grows as five leaders throw their weight behind Jared Moskowitz for Congress

The list of leaders agreeing that Jared Moskowitz should represent South Florida in Congress got longer Wednesday, with five new endorsements that range from a former official elected statewide to a Soil & Water Board Chairman.

The latest round of officials backing Moskowitz to go to Washington brings the list of endorsements for the Democratic Broward County Commissioner to 79 community leaders. He was the first major name to announce his campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

Former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink, who was also the Democratic nominee for Governor in 2010, praised Moskowitz’s steadfast commitment to using public service to help people, as well as standing up for an issue that’s recently come to the forefront.

“He has strong Democratic values and the work ethic to act on his ideas,” Sink said in a statement. “Jared has always stood up for reproductive rights, and he will be instrumental in the fight to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law. He has proven his ability to create positive change, and I’m proud to endorse him in this congressional race.”

Others endorsing Moskowitz on Wednesday were:

— Robin Bartleman, a Representative for northwest Broward County.

— Anne Gannon, Palm Beach County Tax Collector

— Alexandria Ayala, Palm Beach County School Board member.

— Rob Long, Chairman of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors.

Ayala praised his understanding of the issues that schools are facing.

“The education system is under attack in our state, and Jared understands that we need partners at the federal, state and local levels to offer the best opportunities to children and parents,” she said.

She recalled his advocacy for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. Moskowitz’s speech on it has been credited with moving the legislation forward.

“I’m so thankful that Jared helped make our schools safer through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, and I’m confident that he will be a strong advocate for families when he gets to Congress,” Ayala said.

Moskowitz was first elected at age 25 to the Parkland City Commission, went on to become a state Representative for northwest Broward and then was asked to run the state Division of Emergency Management.

His list of endorsements in the race reflect his experience at all levels of government. From former Congressmen to survivors of those killed in the MSD shooting, they all say Moskowitz has their vote.

Moskowitz is running in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Oakland Park and Pompano Beach, as well as Boca Raton, Parkland, Margate and Lighthouse Point.

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen has put his name in the running for the Democratic nomination for the job, as has political neophyte Curtis Calabrese, a former U.S. Navy combat pilot, whose eligibility to run as a Democrat has been thrown into question.

Other candidates in the race are Republicans Steve Chess, a retired chiropractor, Jim Pruden, a lawyer, and Darlene Swaffer, a Deerfield Beach insurance broker. Mark Napier, who is not affiliated with a party, is also running.

The district leans heavily Democratic, so the Democratic nominee for the seat will likely be going to Washington.