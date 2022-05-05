May 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FAA offers fix for snarled Florida air travel this summer

Associated PressMay 5, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Moody announces Walgreens settles for $680M, concluding ‘historic’ opioid litigation in Florida

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio: SCOTUS abortion ruling leak was ‘strategically planned’ to boost Dems in midterms

HeadlinesInfluence

Lori Berman ready for 2023 Session with draft of law that would guarantee abortion access

Airplane in Florida
FAA to expand air traffic control staff at control center in Jacksonville and other places.

Federal officials are promising to add air traffic controllers and take other steps to improve the flow of planes in Florida, which airlines say has become a weak link in the national airspace.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will add staff at a key air traffic control center in Jacksonville and other places, although it didn’t provide numbers.

The promise came during a two-day meeting between FAA officials and representatives of about a dozen airlines. The airlines told the FAA that the number of Florida flights will shoot past 2019 levels.

Air traffic to Florida picked up more quickly during the pandemic than many other places, and airlines have scheduled even more flights for this summer. That is raising concern about the potential for massive disruptions that could ripple far beyond the state’s borders.

The FAA said it also agreed to update airlines more often about space launches and other events that can squeeze routes airlines use over Florida. Airlines say they have been caught off guard by route closings, forcing them to cancel flights.

Most noteworthy, Southwest Airlines blamed bad weather and air traffic control in Florida for cascading problems that led it to cancel more than 2,000 flights over three days last October. JetBlue Airways blamed those and other factors for widespread cancellations last month.

The FAA said it will make more use of alternate routes — sometimes at lower altitudes, which would increase fuel burn — to keep planes moving after disruptions. The agency said it will also develop a plan for responding to snarls, similar to what it does in the New York City area.

Most recently, in early April, Airlines scrubbed more than 4,000  flights over just a few days.

Much of that was bamed on thunderstorms which led the Federal Aviation Administration to limit flights over much of Florida and briefly halt flights at several airports in Florida. That caused ripple effects across the country for the rest of the weekend, and some travelers reported having to wait before they could be put on another flight.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLori Berman ready for 2023 Session with draft of law that would guarantee abortion access

nextMarco Rubio: SCOTUS abortion ruling leak was 'strategically planned' to boost Dems in midterms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more