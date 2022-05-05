May 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cory Mills promises to help media ‘shed some real tears’
Screenshot from "Cory Mills. Soldier. Conservative. Outsider." video.

Jacob OglesMay 5, 20224min1

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Ashley Moody disses Disinfo Board as symbol of Joe Biden’s incompetence

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Shan Rose enters HD 41 race, challenging Travaris McCurdy

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Joe Citro, Lynn Hurtak voted into leadership roles on Tampa City Council

Cory Mills
PACEM Solutions, a company he co-founded, sold tear gas used on protesters.

Cory Mills, candidate for Congress and tear gas investor, promises in a new video ad he can make liberals cry.

Mills, a Winter Park Republican running in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, released a new digital ad that pushes back on a POLITICO report from April. The veteran and business owner leans into the fact PACEM Solutions, a company he co-founded where he still serves as executive chair, sold tear gas used on Black Lives Matter and liberal protesters in high-profile demonstrations.

In the ad, Mills appears holding a rifle and wearing camouflage. Text on-screen touts Mills’ background as an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran serving in Army 82nd Airborne.

“I came home and started a company making riot control munitions for law enforcement,” he said. “You may know some of our work.”

He then shows video footage of police response to a number of protests, demonstrations and riots.

Those include the use of tear gas against “Hillary Clinton protesters” in Charlotte, N.C., “left wing protesters” in Phoenix, Ariz., “antifa rioters” in Washington, D.C., “Black Lives Matter protesters” in Denver, Colo., and “radical left protesters” in Philadelphia.

“Now the liberal media is crying about it,” Mills said in the ad.

He goes on to describe himself as a conservative outsider in the race, before sending a message to the journalism field.

“If the media wants to shed some real tears, I can help them out with that,” he said, grinning at the camera.

Mills makes no mention of criticism rubber bullets made by PACEM subsidiary ALS Less Lethal were sold to China and used to quell democratic protesters in Hong Kong, as reported by the Hong Kong Free Press.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee in 2020 pressed PACEM CEO Andrew Knaggs about the potential health hazards for those exposed to the company’s tear gas products.

The ad is available to view online. His campaign also told The Floridian that he made a “six-figure” ad buy in the Orlando media market to air the spot on television.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCommissioners OK redfish regulation overhaul at FWC meetings

nextShan Rose enters HD 41 race, challenging Travaris McCurdy

One comment

  • FLORIDA_RETAIL_SLUT

    May 5, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    If Mr. Mills wins the primary, I’m sure he will move into the new CD7.
    CD7 constituents want a Congressman that lives in the district they represent. Seminole County residents are happy to be detached from Orange County!

    FLORIDA_RETAIL_SLUT

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more