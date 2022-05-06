The Seminole Tribe cleans up at ‘Emmys of politics’

As some Florida heavyweights such as Disney continue to face stiff political headwinds, the same cannot be said of another political powerhouse.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is continuing to receive recognition for successfully keeping proposed amendments to open the sports betting market and bring non-Tribal casinos to the state off the November ballot.

The Tribe’s messaging effort had already received national acclaim as one of the most effective ballot initiative campaigns in U.S. history. Now, it’s award-winning.

The Tribe’s political team cleaned up Thursday night at the 2022 Reed Awards ceremony in Nashville. From statewide grassroots and field operations to paid television and digital advertisements, the Seminole Tribe’s Florida operation took home first place nationally in a litany of categories.

Considered the Emmy of politics, Reed Awards recognize the very best the political campaign and advocacy industries have to offer.

Specifically, the Tribe won first place for the “Best Use of a Paid Field Program” which played a crucial role in what was ultimately the most expensive ballot petition campaign on record.

Cornerstone Solutions, anchored by the Tribe’s top political consultant, Rick Asnani, along with the firms Groundgame and Let the Voters Decide were specifically recognized at the ceremony.

The Tribe’s media operation also brought home the gold for the “Best TV Ad for a Ballot Initiative” and “Best Online Video for a Ballot Initiative.”

The brotherly duo of Max Goodman of The Max Goodman Agency and Adam Goodman of Ballard Media, along with Stone’s Hill Productions and Cornerstone — which also won “Best Website” — were recognized for producing the creative that blitzed Florida airwaves for months.

The Tribe also finished as finalists in six other categories, including “Best Campaign Logo and Branding” and “Best Website for Issue Advocacy or Public Affairs Campaign.”

With the Pollies — essentially the Oscars of politics — just a couple weeks away, the Seminole Tribe may very well be in line for another victorious evening.