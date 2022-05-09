May 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Continental Strategy adds Jimmy Card to lobbying team

Drew WilsonMay 9, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Black lawmakers to launch ‘Stay Woke Go Vote’ campaign

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs legislation mandating ‘Victims of Communism Day’ and required education

Influence

AAPC announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

FLAPOL030718CH04
Card will serve as the Managing Partner of the Tallahassee office.

Continental Strategy announced Monday that veteran lobbyist Jimmy Card is joining the firm.

Card will serve as the Managing Partner of the Tallahassee office and will focus on health care policy and appropriations, public affairs as well as strategic consulting.

“Continental Strategy is a natural fit for the next step in my career. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the industry to serve our clients and I am eager to expand Continental Strategy’s portfolio and influence in Florida,” Card said.

Card has more than 20 years of experience in Florida politics. He was previously an associate at Larry J. Overton and Associates and director of government relations for HMO Preferred Medical Plan in Coral Gables. He previously served as legislative staff in both the Florida House and Senate.

Card earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Florida State University. Outside of the political realm, he is an avid mountain biker and currently serves as the President of the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association and is co-owner of a Tallahassee bike shop.

“We are thrilled that Jimmy is joining the team and managing our Tallahassee office. He brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry as well as in Florida’s legislative and regulatory process which will allow him to quickly identify and implement strategies to benefit our clients,” Continental Strategy President Carlos Trujillo said.

Continental Strategy is a consulting firm with offices in Washington and Florida that advises and lobbies for its clients on a wide range of issues. The firm’s specialty is U.S. and Latin American policies and state legislative priorities. They are known for fostering relationships with U.S. and state elected officials, engaging in diplomatic initiatives, and collaborating with multilateral institutions and non-governmental organizations in the U.S. and abroad.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDave Eggers nears $75K benchmark in Pinellas Commission re-election bid

nextMaxwell Frost's CD 10 candidacy draws nod from two congressional caucuses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Appellate court reinstates Florida’s controversial election law

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more