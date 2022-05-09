Personnel note: Continental Strategy adds Jimmy Card to lobbying team

Continental Strategy announced Monday that veteran lobbyist Jimmy Card is joining the firm.

Card will serve as the Managing Partner of the Tallahassee office and will focus on health care policy and appropriations, public affairs as well as strategic consulting.

“Continental Strategy is a natural fit for the next step in my career. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the industry to serve our clients and I am eager to expand Continental Strategy’s portfolio and influence in Florida,” Card said.

Card has more than 20 years of experience in Florida politics. He was previously an associate at Larry J. Overton and Associates and director of government relations for HMO Preferred Medical Plan in Coral Gables. He previously served as legislative staff in both the Florida House and Senate.

Card earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Florida State University. Outside of the political realm, he is an avid mountain biker and currently serves as the President of the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association and is co-owner of a Tallahassee bike shop.

“We are thrilled that Jimmy is joining the team and managing our Tallahassee office. He brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry as well as in Florida’s legislative and regulatory process which will allow him to quickly identify and implement strategies to benefit our clients,” Continental Strategy President Carlos Trujillo said.

Continental Strategy is a consulting firm with offices in Washington and Florida that advises and lobbies for its clients on a wide range of issues. The firm’s specialty is U.S. and Latin American policies and state legislative priorities. They are known for fostering relationships with U.S. and state elected officials, engaging in diplomatic initiatives, and collaborating with multilateral institutions and non-governmental organizations in the U.S. and abroad.