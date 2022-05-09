May 9, 2022
Maxwell Frost’s CD 10 candidacy draws nod from two congressional caucuses
Image via Maxwell Alejandro Frost campaign.

Scott Powers

Maxwell Alejandro Frost
The two caucuses represent 117 Democrats in Congress.

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost has nabbed endorsements from two major Democratic congressional caucuses, representing Hispanic members and progressives in the House.

Frost’s campaign announced Monday that the political action committees representing the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus both have voted to back his candidacy in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in Orange County.

“I’m so grateful to receive an endorsement from two of the largest caucuses in Congress that combined have 117 Representatives from across the country, including several in Florida,” Frost said in a news release issued by his campaign.

Frost is in a crowded CD 10 Democratic Primary Election battle with state Sen. Randolph Bracy, the Rev. Terence Gray, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson and others.

The Republicans vying for CD 10 include nonprofit executive Willie Montague and retired Army Col. Cal Wimbish.

The redistricting map approved last month by the Legislature changes CD 10 from a district covering much of western Orange County, with a dominant African American voter base, to one cutting a swath across northern Orange County, with large White, Black and Hispanic bases. As drawn, the new CD 10 retains a strong Democratic lean based on the past two General Elections.

The seat is open because Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running for the Senate.

“It’s a powerful statement of support to have over half of the Democratic members in Congress behind our campaign,” Frost added, referring to the two caucus endorsements. “I’m a son of Orlando — born and raised, and the people here need so much more from our government than what they’re getting. Rent prices have gone out of control, rising costs are making it harder and harder to get by, and our economy is leaving too many behind.”

The 41-member Hispanic Caucus includes Kissimmee Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto — whose Florida’s 7th Congressional District abuts CD 10 — as caucus whip

“Maxwell represents the voices and vision of people in Central Florida who want a representative that is going to fight for working families and the future they deserve. He’s been a national leader in the fight to end gun violence and he played a pivotal role at the ACLU in the effort to restore voting rights to individuals with previous felonies,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of New Mexico, Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC.

The Progressive Caucus boasts 94 House members, including U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Miramar, Frederica Wilson of Miami Gardens, and Soto.

The release also included a statement attributed jointly to U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the three co-Chairs of the Progressive Caucus PAC.

They said, “Maxwell Frost is a bold progressive who will be a valuable member of Congress and critical to our efforts to deliver for working families across the country. Maxwell will be a leader and a champion in the fight for a future that every American across this country deserves. We’re proud to support him because we need louder voices and stronger advocates in the fight for economic and social justice, universal healthcare, and climate action.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

