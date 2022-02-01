Randolph Bracy wins backing of pro-Israel Democratic PAC

Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy has won the endorsement of the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) PAC in his campaign to be elected to the open seat for Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

The PAC, the political action arm of a pro-Israel Democratic group, announced its first slate of endorsements for the 2022 congressional elections by picking 15 candidates from around the country, including Bracy.

“Traveling to Israel myself, I saw firsthand the need for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship,” Bracy said. “I’m proud to be endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel.”

Ten of the candidates DMFI PAC endorsed in this round are incumbents. Four, including Bracy, are running in open House seat races. One is a former Congressman vying as a challenger to win back his old seat.

Bracy is in a crowded field trying to win the CD 10 seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is running for the U.S. Senate instead of seeking re-election.

Other Democrats running in CD 10 include former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the Rev. Terence Gray, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson and four others. There also are six Republicans: William King, Willie Montague, Troy Rambaransingh, Peter Weed, Calvin Wimbish and Angela Walls-Windhauser.

An independent candidate, Jason Holic, is also running.

The western Orange County district has been a Democratic stronghold since the previous congressional redistricting. It is likely to remain so after this year’s redistricting process, based on maps being considered by the Legislature.

“DMFI PAC was proud to have played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of dozens of pro-Israel Democrats in 2020 and in 2021 special elections across the country — election cycles that proved being pro-Israel is good politics, as well as good policy,” DMFI PAC president Mark Mellman said in a news release. “2022 is another critically important election year, with several strong pro-Israel champions facing challengers hellbent on using the U.S.-Israel alliance to divide Democrats when the party most requires unity to defend our slim House and Senate majorities.”

In addition to Bracy, the PAC’s first picks included three Democrats in New York, two in Illinois, and one each in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.