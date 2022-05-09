May 9, 2022
Dave Eggers nears $75K benchmark in Pinellas Commission re-election bid

Kelly Hayes

Dave Eggers
Eggers’ campaign reported 15 donors last month.

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers reported raising $3,740 in April as he continues his re-election campaign for District 4.

His most recent collection means Eggers has now amassed $74,620 between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Friends of Dave Eggers. His political committee did not report any fundraising for the month of April.

Eggers’ campaign reported 15 donors last month, including one $1,000 donation from New Jersey-based Covanta Energy LLC.

As far as spending, Eggers’ campaign dished out $719 primarily on processing fees and campaign consulting services. His political committee also spent $177 in April on finance consulting.

Eggers will start May with $46,353 cash on hand between his campaign funds and affiliated political committee.

And he’ll need that funding if he faces current Rep. Chris Latvala, who has raised more than $100,000 for his Pinellas County Commission bid. All in all, Latvala had more than $163,000 on hand in February for a County Commission race, his campaign announced previously.

However, it is still unclear if Latvala will be running for the District 4 Commission seat, or if he’ll opt to run for single-member District 5 — currently held by Karen Seel.

Eggers, the Republican incumbent, leads as one of three candidates in the race right now. Latvala is considering challenging the incumbent for the seat. Two other candidates, Republicans Shawn Price and Heather Vernillo, have each raised under $5,000 for their campaigns.

If Latvala jumped into that race, it would likely be a competitive Republican Primary between a sitting legislator and an incumbent Commissioner.

Latvala told Florida Politics he decided to consider challenging Eggers after learning the Commission was planning to hold its first meeting on Pinellas County redistricting ahead of the 2022 elections without livestreaming or televising the meeting, prompting concerns incumbents would try to draw lines favoring their own re-elections.

District 4 covers the northernmost parts of Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

