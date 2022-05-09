Dave Eggers nears $75K benchmark in Pinellas Commission re-election bid

Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers reported raising $3,740 in April as he continues his re-election campaign for District 4.

His most recent collection means Eggers has now amassed $74,620 between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, Friends of Dave Eggers. His political committee did not report any fundraising for the month of April.

Eggers’ campaign reported 15 donors last month, including one $1,000 donation from New Jersey-based Covanta Energy LLC.

As far as spending, Eggers’ campaign dished out $719 primarily on processing fees and campaign consulting services. His political committee also spent $177 in April on finance consulting.

Eggers will start May with $46,353 cash on hand between his campaign funds and affiliated political committee.

And he’ll need that funding if he faces current Rep. Chris Latvala, who has raised more than $100,000 for his Pinellas County Commission bid. All in all, Latvala had more than $163,000 on hand in February for a County Commission race, his campaign announced previously.