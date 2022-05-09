Ryan Zinke, former Interior Secretary, endorses Erick Aguilar in CD 4

A lightning-rod target for environmentalists in former President Donald Trump’s administration announced he and his political action committee are backing businessman and Navy veteran Erick Aguilar as Aguilar seeks the Republican nomination in the 4th Congressional District.

“The Democrats’ extreme agenda is out of control, and it is up to candidates like Erick to take our country back, flip the House, and save America,” said former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in a statement for SEAL PAC. “Erick and I share the same belief that America’s best days are still ahead — we just need proven veteran leaders to lead that charge, which is why SEAL PAC and I are endorsing Erick for Congress.”

Zinke, before heading up the Interior Department, was a Navy Seal and served in Congress. Zinke himself is running this year in Montana’s 1st Congressional District. The PAC’s purpose is to get conservative veterans elected to Congress.

“It is a true honor to receive the endorsement from SEAL PAC,” Aguilar said in a statement.

“Like Ryan and others, I cannot sit idly by and let our government go unchecked by radical Democrats. Over 20 years ago, I took an oath to serve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States when I joined the U.S. Navy. The fight for freedom never ends and that call to servant leadership is needed now more than ever. I am excited to work with my brothers and sisters in arms over the next several months to win our country back and save America!”

Zinke left the Trump Administration under suspicion of misconduct in office, specifically that he “misused his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown and failed to disclose details of his involvement when questioned by ethics officials,” accusations detailed in an Interior Department Office of Inspector General report in February.

Aguilar was the first Republican candidate to declare for CD 4 race under the new lines agreed to by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He had previously filed to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. John Rutherford for the Party nomination, which he did in 2020 as well.

In that race, Aguilar claimed 19.8% of the vote, versus Rutherford’s 80.2%

Rutherford, meanwhile, filed in the newly drawn Florida’s 5th Congressional District. Joining Aguilar in seeking the CD 4 GOP nomination under the new lines is state Rep. Jason Fischer.