Last Call for 5.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday, and the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times made the list.

The Herald won the Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Reporting “(f)or its urgent yet sweeping coverage of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex, merging clear and compassionate writing with comprehensive news and accountability reporting.”

The Miami Herald was up against the Los Angeles Times’ coverage of the fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” and The New York Times’ coverage of Jan. 6. The prize is the 23rd the paper has won in its history.

“As a newsroom, we poured our hearts into the breaking news and the ongoing daily coverage, and subsequent investigative coverage, of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse story,” Miami Herald Executive Editor Monica Richardson wrote in a statement. “It was our story to tell because the people and the families in Surfside who were impacted by this unthinkable tragedy are a part of our community.”

Tampa Bay Times reporters Corey Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray won the Pulitzer Prize in Investigative Reporting “(f)or a compelling exposé of highly toxic hazards inside Florida’s only battery recycling plant that forced the implementation of safety measures to adequately protect workers and nearby residents.”

The trio edged out finalists from The Washington Post and Minneapolis Star Tribune. It is the paper’s 14th Pulitzer Prize.

“We are enormously proud of our team for their relentless reporting that sparked decisive change, making conditions safer for workers and the community,” Tampa Bay Times editor and vice president Mark Katches said. “Through their remarkable and meticulous efforts, Corey, Rebecca and Eli uncovered serious problems that would not have surfaced any other way. Their journalism stands as a testament to the importance of a vital local newsroom like the Times.”

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“That disinformation bureau needs to go the way of the buffalo. We need to eliminate that. That is a big danger to free expression in this country.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the Joe Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board.

Bill Day’s Latest

