May 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 5.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsMay 9, 202210min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Three local labor unions back Ken Russell for Congress

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade Mayor tops onrush of leaders backing Danielle Cohen Higgins for County Commission

Culture WarsHeadlines

Politics is putting Florida’s higher education institutions in a tough spot

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS (2)
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday, and the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times made the list.

The Herald won the Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Reporting “(f)or its urgent yet sweeping coverage of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex, merging clear and compassionate writing with comprehensive news and accountability reporting.”

The Miami Herald was up against the Los Angeles Times’ coverage of the fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” and The New York Times’ coverage of Jan. 6. The prize is the 23rd the paper has won in its history.

“As a newsroom, we poured our hearts into the breaking news and the ongoing daily coverage, and subsequent investigative coverage, of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse story,” Miami Herald Executive Editor Monica Richardson wrote in a statement. “It was our story to tell because the people and the families in Surfside who were impacted by this unthinkable tragedy are a part of our community.”

Tampa Bay Times reporters Corey Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray won the Pulitzer Prize in Investigative Reporting “(f)or a compelling exposé of highly toxic hazards inside Florida’s only battery recycling plant that forced the implementation of safety measures to adequately protect workers and nearby residents.”

The trio edged out finalists from The Washington Post and Minneapolis Star Tribune. It is the paper’s 14th Pulitzer Prize.

“We are enormously proud of our team for their relentless reporting that sparked decisive change, making conditions safer for workers and the community,” Tampa Bay Times editor and vice president Mark Katches said. “Through their remarkable and meticulous efforts, Corey, Rebecca and Eli uncovered serious problems that would not have surfaced any other way. Their journalism stands as a testament to the importance of a vital local newsroom like the Times.”

Evening Reads

Ron DeSantis worried Wilton Simpson’s prized bill would protect puppy mills. Will he veto it?“ via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

How anti-critical race theory bills are taking aim at teachers” via Theodore R. Johnson, Emelia Gold and Ashley Zhao of FiveThirtyEight

DeSantis accused textbooks of ‘indoctrination.’ Here’s what he meant.” via Moriah Balingit of The Washington Post

Gov. DeSantis wants Joe Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ killed off like the buffalo” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Black lawmakers to launch ‘Stay Woke Go Vote’ campaign” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics

Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Victims of Communism Day’ into law for public schools” via Lisa J. Huriash of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Inside Mark Meadows’s final push to keep Donald Trump in power” via Michael Kranish of The Washington Post

This really is a different anti-abortion movement” via Daniel K. Williams of The Atlantic

Party line call leads to ethics gripe against Val Demings” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

What’s your rate of inflation?” via Ben Casselman and Ella Koeze of The New York Times

Florida gasoline prices continue to rise, hitting $4.20 per gallon” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

Three friends chatting: How the Steele dossier was created” via Alan Cullison and Aruna Viswanatha of The Wall Street Journal

Amazon’s surprising new delivery partners: Rural mom-and-pop shops” via Jason Del Rey of Vox Recode

Quote of the Day

“That disinformation bureau needs to go the way of the buffalo. We need to eliminate that. That is a big danger to free expression in this country.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the Joe Biden administration’s Disinformation Governance Board.

Bill Day’s Latest

 

Breakthrough Insights

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMiami-Dade Mayor tops onrush of leaders backing Danielle Cohen Higgins for County Commission

nextFlorida's counsel argues nixing Gov. DeSantis' map would be racist and partisan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Appellate court reinstates Florida’s controversial election law

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more