May 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gasoline prices continue to rise, hitting $4.20 per gallon
Image via The Associated Press.

Scott PowersMay 9, 20223min2

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ashley Moody blasts ‘disinformation’ about Parental Rights in Education bill

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Jimmy Patronis endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis approves bill changing Santa Rosa County Civil Service Board

gas prices
No gas pump relief is in sight, either.

Gas pumps continue to bite at Floridians’ pockets.

Prices went up again across the Sunshine State last week. Prices rose 2 cents per gallon on average to reach $4.20 per gallon, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday.

That left drivers seeing average gasoline prices range from close to $4.40 in South Florida to around $4.10 a gallon in the western Panhandle.

AAA is not offering much hope for relief anytime soon, suggesting the oil and gasoline futures markets foretell potential increases this month, followed by a hot, expensive summer at the gas pump.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week,” said AA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a news release Monday.

“Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline. Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week,” Jenkins continued. “The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

The state average of $4.20 per gallon in Florida is 2 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than a month ago, and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year.

On the other hand, Florida’s current average price per gallon remains below the record set in mid-March, of $4.38 per gallon.

The national average Monday was $4.33 per gallon.

Around Florida, AAA reports the best prices were seen in Pensacola and Punta Gorda at $4.11 per gallon; Tampa and Melbourne-Titusville at $4.14; St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Fort Myers-Cape Coral at $4.15; and Orlando and Panama City at $4.16.

The most expensive gasoline remains in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where gas averaged $4.38 per gallon Monday. That was followed by Gainesville at $4.30; Fort Lauderdale and Miami at $4.28; Naples at $4.26; Tallahassee at $4.23; and Sarasota at $4.20.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

nextAshley Moody blasts 'disinformation' about Parental Rights in Education bill

2 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    May 9, 2022 at 11:09 am

    Truly the most incompetent President and
    Administration in our modern history. Jimmy Carter still smiling and says thanks.

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    May 9, 2022 at 11:18 am

    And now it’s baby formula that is scarce. I mean the incompetence of this administration continues.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Appellate court reinstates Florida’s controversial election law

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more