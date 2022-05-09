Florida gasoline prices continue to rise, hitting $4.20 per gallon

Gas pumps continue to bite at Floridians’ pockets.

Prices went up again across the Sunshine State last week. Prices rose 2 cents per gallon on average to reach $4.20 per gallon, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday.

That left drivers seeing average gasoline prices range from close to $4.40 in South Florida to around $4.10 a gallon in the western Panhandle.

AAA is not offering much hope for relief anytime soon, suggesting the oil and gasoline futures markets foretell potential increases this month, followed by a hot, expensive summer at the gas pump.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week,” said AA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a news release Monday.

“Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline. Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week,” Jenkins continued. “The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

The state average of $4.20 per gallon in Florida is 2 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than a month ago, and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year.

On the other hand, Florida’s current average price per gallon remains below the record set in mid-March, of $4.38 per gallon.

The national average Monday was $4.33 per gallon.

Around Florida, AAA reports the best prices were seen in Pensacola and Punta Gorda at $4.11 per gallon; Tampa and Melbourne-Titusville at $4.14; St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Fort Myers-Cape Coral at $4.15; and Orlando and Panama City at $4.16.

The most expensive gasoline remains in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where gas averaged $4.38 per gallon Monday. That was followed by Gainesville at $4.30; Fort Lauderdale and Miami at $4.28; Naples at $4.26; Tallahassee at $4.23; and Sarasota at $4.20.