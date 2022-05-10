Last Call for 5.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday warned Floridians about the dangers of synthetic opioids in recognition of the first-ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is more potent than morphine or heroin by orders of magnitude — just two milligrams is enough to kill a full-grown adult. According to the most recent annual report from the Florida Medical Examiners, fentanyl caused more deaths in Florida in 2020 than any other drug.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, “National Fentanyl Awareness Day is an effort to educate individuals around the dangerous threat that fentanyl poses to the safety, health, and national security of the American people.” It has also created a new exhibit at its museum, “Faces of Fentanyl,” to commemorate the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning.

Moody noted that in recent years, it has been more common to find fentanyl laced into counterfeit pills, and that law enforcement across the country seized nearly 10 million counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in 2021 last year, which represents a 50-fold increase from 2018.

The Attorney General blamed the “shocking increase” on the Joe Biden administration’s border policies, saying that they are “paving the way for these dangerous drugs to flood into our country.”

“Nobody should use illicit drugs. Not only are they illegal, but they can be lethal. On this first-ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day, I am demanding that Biden take action and reminding Floridians that just one laced pill can kill,” she said.

Quote of the Day

“We know that there’s statute of limitations for a whole bunch of things with theft and rape and even murder. But the perpetrator doesn’t get to say ‘you know what, yeah, I violated your rights, but you ran out of time.’”

— Cliff Albright, executive director of Black Voters Matter, on the state’s response to a lawsuit challenging Florida’s new congressional map.

