May 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody eclipses $5M cash on hand for re-election campaign
Ashley Moody is in re-election mode . Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiMay 10, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis’ press secretary dismisses criticism of comment on ‘fake Nazi’ tweet

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Daniel Perez soars past $3M raised, remains unopposed in HD 116

HeadlinesTampa Bay

White professor says USF dean’s racist and sexist remarks pushed him out of job, now he wants $100K+

FLAPOL030519CH028
Incumbent Attorney General raised more than $600K in April.

Florida’s Attorney General continued her strong fundraising in April, bringing in more than $600,000 between her campaign account and political committee.

Last month, Republican Ashley Moody raised $508,650 to Friends of Ashley Moody and $94,325 in hard money. Between the two accounts, Moody has more than $5.06 million to deploy against whichever Democrat emerges from the August Primary.

Among the prominent donors in April was Altria Client Services, with the tobacco giant donating $55,000 last month in two separate disbursements.

The leading individual donor was Edward DeBartolo, Jr., who donated $50,000 of more than $60,000 given by the family in April. The Sembler family was generous, as well, donating $35,000, with $25,000 of that coming from Brent Sembler.

Moody currently has no opposition for the Republican nomination, while three Democrats battle for that party’s General Election ballot position.

Daniel Uhlfelder of Santa Rosa Beach continues to be the leading Democratic fundraiser after two months in the race, with advantages in total raised and cash on hand.

He raised nearly $31,000 from 550 discrete donations in April, giving him more than $73,000 raised and more than $55,000 on hand.

Among Uhlfelder’s April donors were former AG Bob Butterworth, who donated $1,000 to his effort. Sarasota attorney Ron Filipkowski also donated $250.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Orlando raised a little more than $27,000 for the second straight month as a candidate. She is spending as she goes, having a little more than $25,000 cash on hand.

Fort Lauderdale’s Jim Lewis raised no money in April, and he has roughly $16,000 on hand. Of that amount, $15,000 comes from a personal loan.

The 2022 campaign promises a different dynamic than the close race between Moody and Democrat Sean Shaw. In that cycle, Moody faced a competitive Primary on the Republican side, and she spent much of the post-Primary period rebuilding her resources. This time around, Moody faces no such challenge.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis' press secretary dismisses criticism of comment on 'fake Nazi' tweet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories