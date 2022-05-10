Ashley Moody eclipses $5M cash on hand for re-election campaign

Florida’s Attorney General continued her strong fundraising in April, bringing in more than $600,000 between her campaign account and political committee.

Last month, Republican Ashley Moody raised $508,650 to Friends of Ashley Moody and $94,325 in hard money. Between the two accounts, Moody has more than $5.06 million to deploy against whichever Democrat emerges from the August Primary.

Among the prominent donors in April was Altria Client Services, with the tobacco giant donating $55,000 last month in two separate disbursements.

The leading individual donor was Edward DeBartolo, Jr., who donated $50,000 of more than $60,000 given by the family in April. The Sembler family was generous, as well, donating $35,000, with $25,000 of that coming from Brent Sembler.

Moody currently has no opposition for the Republican nomination, while three Democrats battle for that party’s General Election ballot position.

Daniel Uhlfelder of Santa Rosa Beach continues to be the leading Democratic fundraiser after two months in the race, with advantages in total raised and cash on hand.

He raised nearly $31,000 from 550 discrete donations in April, giving him more than $73,000 raised and more than $55,000 on hand.

Among Uhlfelder’s April donors were former AG Bob Butterworth, who donated $1,000 to his effort. Sarasota attorney Ron Filipkowski also donated $250.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Orlando raised a little more than $27,000 for the second straight month as a candidate. She is spending as she goes, having a little more than $25,000 cash on hand.

Fort Lauderdale’s Jim Lewis raised no money in April, and he has roughly $16,000 on hand. Of that amount, $15,000 comes from a personal loan.

The 2022 campaign promises a different dynamic than the close race between Moody and Democrat Sean Shaw. In that cycle, Moody faced a competitive Primary on the Republican side, and she spent much of the post-Primary period rebuilding her resources. This time around, Moody faces no such challenge.