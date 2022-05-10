May 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New law allows local governments to post legal notices on their websites

Christine Jordan SextonMay 10, 20222min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Lauren Book gets police union endorsement for Senate bid

HeadlinesJax

LeAnna Cumber makes up ground on Daniel Davis in Jacksonville mayoral fundraising race

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Dennis Ross’ zombie campaign spent heavily on travel, dining between his runs for Congress

newspapers
Local governments will no longer be required to post notices in newspapers or on newspaper websites

Local and municipal governments won’t be required to post legal notices in local newspapers under a new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Tuesday night.

Instead, governments can publish notices digitally on websites maintained by county governments.

HB 7049 allows local governments to continue to post notices in local papers if they choose but the bill changes the law to make clear that notices can be posted in papers that are distributed for free.

The law also requires any governmental agency located in a county with a population of fewer than 160,000 to first hold a public hearing and determine that its residents have sufficient access to the Internet before publishing legal notices on a publicly accessible website.

When the new law goes into effect Jan. 1, it will negate a compromise proposal signed by DeSantis last year that allowed notices to appear online and in newspapers.

That law, championed by Rep. Randy Fine, had been in effect for about two months before legislators considered a new proposal in the 2022 Legislative Session.

Newspaper publishers across the state, especially for small papers where such notices make up a large portion of revenues, were alarmed by the 2022 legislation.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody eclipses $5M cash on hand for re-election campaign

nextGov. DeSantis signs measure clearing legal questions around protecting gig workers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories