May 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Palm Beach Sheriff hospitalized, but returning to work ‘soon’ after two medical procedures
Ric Bradshaw is under pressure to release at-risk inmates.

Anne GeggisMay 13, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Turning Point Action backs Anna Paulina Luna’s CD 13 bid

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.13.22

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Poll shows Ken Russell in ‘dead heat’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27 seat

ric-bradshaw
'Unfortunately, rumors and misinformation are being spread through the public about the Sheriff’s health.'

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has been absent from the office for nearly three weeks after being hospitalized following back-to-back medical procedures, but his spokeswoman said he’s on track to return to the office “soon.”

As Bradshaw’s two-week absence neared the three-week mark, his spokeswoman Friday sought to shoot down “rumors” about the five-term Sheriff’s health. A Friday statement from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera confirmed Bradshaw had undergone two medical procedures: one in April and then another one May 3 that involved the 74-year-old’s heart.

The statement alluded to rumors about the Sheriff’s ability to execute his duties following the procedures, though lacks specific detail about what those procedures were.

“Unfortunately, rumors and misinformation are being spread through the public about the Sheriff’s health to create a perception of weakness or to manipulate the circumstances,” the statement says. “Sheriff Bradshaw’s procedure was elective, not due to an emergency. He is receiving excellent medical care and expected to be back to work soon.”

The statement conceded, however, that the Sheriff does not have a specific date for his return, his spokeswoman said.

“He … is a part of the decisions being made,” Barbera said, however.

The Democrat Sheriff was elected to a four-year term in 2020. He oversees 4,300 employees and 5,000 volunteers with a budget of more than $788 million.

Barbera’s statement said Bradshaw has been receiving regular briefings and his health is improving.

“Doctors have confirmed the (May 3) procedure was successful, he is in good condition and his recovery is going better than expected,” the statement says. “He has started physical therapy to expedite his return to normal life.”

Friday’s statement was the first since the one issued on April 26 that said Bradshaw “is in a local hospital, resting comfortably after having a successful medical procedure.”

But that was followed by the second procedure on May 3.

That new statement also said Bradshaw was alert and getting daily briefings.

“The Sheriff and his family thank the community for their well wishes and he expects to be back to work soon,” the PBSO statement reads.

Richard Wille holds the longevity record for Palm Beach County Sheriffs, according to the Palm Beach Post. Elected in 1976 and returned to office four times, Wille served 18 years before retiring midway through his fifth term in 1995. If Bradshaw remains in office through March 2023, he will break Wille’s “longest serving” record.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.13.22

nextTurning Point Action backs Anna Paulina Luna's CD 13 bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Ramon Alexander, expected House Dem Leader, drops re-election bid after harassment allegations

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more