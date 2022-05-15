‘Tremendous damage’: Marco Rubio talks inflation at Seminole County field office opening

Sen. Marco Rubio celebrated the opening of his re-election campaign’s new Seminole County field office Saturday evening among local residents.

At the event, Rubio slammed Democrats for the recent inflation and baby formula shortage. He blamed the current situation on “incompetence” and “wasteful spending” by congressional Democrats, advocating for his re-election and supporting Republican candidates.

“What’s happened in the last 16 months (Democrats) have been in charge? Gas prices today are almost double what they were at this time last year,” Rubio said Saturday.

“We have inflation … which was fed by $1.9 trillion in wasteful government spending in March of last year, passed down the partisan line by Democrats. … We have a baby formula shortage in America. In the United States — we’re not talking about a third-world or a developing country or even a war zone — in the United States of America, because of incompetence. They knew this was going to be a problem last December, they did nothing about it.”

The current inflation situation may be Democrats’ biggest hurdle in the upcoming Midterm Elections. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from 12 months earlier, according to The Associated Press. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest rate since 1981.

“I’m not sure I’m in favor of competent leftists, but I can tell you, incompetent leftists are doing tremendous damage to the country,” Rubio said. “The purpose of these efforts here is to give us a place to organize so that we can make sure that all those people that agree with us that the other side is out of control, all of those people turn out and become votes so that we can keep our majorities in Florida and so that we can take back majorities in the House and Senate in Washington.”

Rep. Val Demings as the leading Democratic candidate to face off against Rubio in the Senate race. The two are neck-and-neck in fundraising — Demings’ campaign raised more than $10 million in the first quarter of 2022, and Rubio grabbed $5.8 million. That put both of them over $30 million raised in the 2022 U.S. Senate money chase, making the Rubio-Demings contest the only Senate battle in the country where both candidates are anywhere near that stratosphere of fundraising.