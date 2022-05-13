Ben Crump endorses Jeremy Matlow in Tallahassee City Commission race

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump announced Friday he is endorsing Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow in his 2022 re-election bid.

Crump endorsed Matlow during his first election in 2018. The prominent lawyer has also weighed in on other local races, endorsing Paula Deboles-Johnson in the Leon Commission District 5 race and maxing out his donation to Tallahassee Commission Candidate Adner Marcelin.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Crump said Matlow is a friend and has exceeded his expectations.

“Matlow didn’t just show up. He has been here working to better the lives of the people of Tallahassee for many years,” Crump said. “At times when rifts in our community threatened to roil and disrupt Tallahassee, Jeremy has always been there to help soothe tensions and courageously create peace through consensus.”

Crump also applauded Matlow’s opposition to the $27 million Blueprint allocation to Florida State University for stadium repairs that was approved in February.

“In the shadows of wealthy and powerful institutions so many in Tallahassee live in poverty, and Commissioner Matlow had the courage to challenge a system that would give away $27 million dollars for stadium improvements where government assistance is needed the very least,” Crump said of the vote.

Matlow said he is thrilled to have Crump’s support.

“He has his finger on the pulse of the community, and to have his support in our crusade against the failed status quo in Tallahassee means a great deal,” Matlow said.

“He joins the vast majority of people across Tallahassee in opposing business as usual at City Hall and the big-money establishment system that creates controversial, undemocratic outcomes like million-dollar stadium giveaways and taxpayer-subsidized urban sprawl development at a time when people and small businesses that need help are hurting.”

Matlow and challenger David Bellamy, are set to be on the Nov. 8 ballot.