January 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ben Crump contributes the maximum to Adner Marcelin’s Tallahassee City Commission campaign

Tristan WoodJanuary 12, 20224min0

Related Articles

Tallahassee

John Kuczwanski killed in Tallahassee road rage incident

Tallahassee

Florida truckers, officials raise awareness on National Human Trafficking Day

Tallahassee

Tallahassee law firm Ausley McMullen to receive commendation for pro bono work

lawyer benjamin crump
Crump's law firm made an in-kind donation to Dianne Williams-Cox, Marcelin's opponent, during her first campaign in 2018.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump gave $1,000 to Adner Marcelin’s City Commission campaign last month. Marcelin previously worked for Crump for more than 10 years.

Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd as well as the plaintiffs behind the 2019 Johnson & Johnson baby powder lawsuit, gave two checks to Marcelin’s campaign, according to Leon County campaign finance records. In 2018, Crump’s law firm gave a $250 in-kind donation to Marcelin’s opponent, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, during her first campaign.

Daryl Parks, another lawyer and Crump’s former business partner, also gave Marcelin $1,000 in December. He also gave $500 to Williams-Cox, according to campaign finance records.

Despite the support from his former employer, Marcelin’s fundraising total is far behind his opponent. Since entering the race two months ago, he has raised only $4,100, all of it in December. That bested Williams-Cox’s December total of $2,195, but overall she has raised $33,680.

Several Tallahassee companies have thrown their financial support behind Williams-Cox.

NAI TALCOR, a real estate brokerage firm and five of its subsidiaries gave a total of $6,000 to her campaign. Sachs Media Group, a Tallahassee-based communications company, gave $1,000. Moore Bass Consulting and Moore Bass Management Co. both gave $1,000.

Williams-Cox hasn’t been sitting on her war chest. To date, she has spent $14,855.16. Her spending includes more than $10,000 sent to Lamar Media for billboards and advertising. Marcelin’s camp has only spent $5.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousData privacy redux? House, Senate stake familiar positions on suing tech companies

nextJoe Henderson: Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis — You gotta say it! Say it!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories