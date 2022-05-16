May 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Jane Castor in solid position for re-election
Tampa Mayor Castor was light on specifics, but she talked about some local restaurants returning to take-out only. Image via the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Peter SchorschMay 16, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Facing GOP backlash, Disney gears up for Pride Month

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: FDACS Director of Cannabis Holly Bell heads to Flora Growth

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tallahassee firefighters union endorses Kristin Dozier, Adner Marcelin in city contests

Jane Castor
With no opponent in sight, 58% of voters say they'd give the Tampa Mayor a second term.

If today were Election Day, Jane Castor would earn a second term as Tampa Mayor.

According to an internal poll obtained by Florida Politics, 58% of Tampa voters said they would back the incumbent Democrat when she’s on the ballot during next year’s municipal elections.

In addition to being solidly above the 50% mark 10 months out from the 2023 election, Castor sports a strong favorability rating, with two-thirds of those polled saying they find her favorable on a personal level.

That puts her ahead of most other politicians, including President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, and far ahead of the City Council and former President Donald Trump.

Her popularity figures come alongside Tampanians’ generally positive outlook on the future of their city.

According to the poll, 45% of voters say the city is headed in the “right direction” while just 15% say it’s headed in the “wrong direction.” Additionally, more than half of those polled (52%) say the quality of life in the city is improving compared to about a quarter who said it’s getting worse.

Currently, Castor is not facing a major challenger in her re-election bid and a handful of area politicians who have been floated as potential challengers, such as Hillsborough Property Appraiser Ben Henriquez and City Councilmember Bill Carlson have quelled speculation they would mount a bid.

The incumbent also has a head start in fundraising, with about $125,000 on hand in her affiliated political committee, Tampa Strong.

However, there are several months before the qualifying period for the Municipal Election ends on Jan. 20.

The poll had a sample side of 609 likely Municipal Election voters.  Of the total, 483 gave their responses online via a text message invitation and 123 responses were collected through phone interviews.

The Tampa Mayor election will be held March 7. If no candidate secures a majority of the vote, the top-two vote-getters for the nonpartisan seat will face off in an April 25 runoff.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOnce a college rite, underage students caught with fake IDs face thousands in legal fees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories