Chet Stokes hooks Ander Crenshaw endorsement for HD 16

Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes cast his line and hooked another major endorsement for his House District 16 race, pulling in Ander Crenshaw — the former Congressman, state Senate President and state Representative.

“The time has come for a new generation of conservative leadership in Tallahassee,” Crenshaw said in a statement Tuesday. “Chet Stokes is the clear choice for House District 16.”

Crenshaw joins Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond, Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman, Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown, and Jacksonville Beach Councilmen Fernando Meza and Cory Nichols in supporting Stokes for the Republican nomination.

“Ander Crenshaw served this community with distinction and integrity for more than five decades,” Stokes said in a statement. “From his time in the state House, being elected the first Republican Senate President in 118 years and serving as the Deputy Majority Whip in Congress, Ander has been a true champion of the conservative movement in Northeast Florida.

“I am proud to call him a friend and I am genuinely grateful for his support.”

Endorsements are flowing in the Primary race, as fellow candidate Lake Ray snagged the support of John Thrasher, the former President of Florida State University, Speaker of the Florida House, state Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

Ray, the state Representative for the former House District 12, switched his campaign over to HD 16 following the latest redistricting.

It’s a four-way Primary so far, which also includes Kyian Michael and Heath Brockwell. Stokes showed around $235,400 on hand in his campaign account as of the end of April, which includes a $150,000 loan. Ray had around $140,500 on hand — including a $50,000 loan — while Michael had around $15,400 and Brockwell had nearly $15,200.