May 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Planned Parenthood’s Barbara Zdravecky endorses Charlie Crist
Barbara Zdravecky as the organization’s new interim CEO

Jacob OglesMay 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

With a lack of Orlando Gudes coverage, is the Tampa Bay Times admitting defeat?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Maybe Chris Sprowls is right about DNA privacy

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.19.22

BAZ_Color_edit_xcvgqk
'His record is clear.'

One of Florida’s most prominent abortion rights advocates just made her choice for Governor. Barbara Zdravecky, former Planned Parenthood CEO for Southwest and Central Florida, endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for the post.

“Charlie Crist has been a long-standing fighter for women’s reproductive freedoms across Florida,” Zdravecky said.

“His record is clear: As Congressman, he has stood with Planned Parenthood and the rights of Florida’s women 100 percent, and as Governor he will continue to do the same. Charlie is who we need in Tallahassee to firmly defend and protect a woman’s freedom to decide from Republican attacks. He has my full support and endorsement to be Florida’s next Governor.”

That’s an important endorsement considering Crist has come under fire from Democratic opponent Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for his statements on abortion years ago. That included unearthing a robocall when Crist was still a Republican running for Governor in 2006 and he described himself as “pro-life.”

But Crist more recently has made support for abortion access a key part of messaging in his campaign for Governor as a Democrat.

Now, he’s embraced support from Zdravecky.

“I’m incredibly humbled to receive the support of a good friend and life-long champion for women’s reproductive health, Barbara Zdravecky,” Crist said. “Few have done more than Barbara to fight for Florida’s women. Her support is a reflection of our campaign’s promise to build a Florida that works for all Floridians, to protect women’s freedoms every single day.”

Zdravecky led the Planned Parenthood chapter for 24 years, during which time the organization began offering abortions at its Sarasota clinic for the first time, in 1998. She also led the merger between the Southwest and Central Florida chapters.

The organization today provides other access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care. The Planned Parenthood branch serves 39,000 patients across 61,000 appointments each year.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaybe Chris Sprowls is right about DNA privacy

nextWith a lack of Orlando Gudes coverage, is the Tampa Bay Times admitting defeat?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories