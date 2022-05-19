Michelle Oyola McGovern wins business endorsement for Palm Beach County Commission race

The voice of Palm Beach County Business spoke up for Michelle Oyola McGovern Wednesday to endorse her bid to represent District 6 on the Palm Beach County Commission.

BizPac, a business political action committee that does not support one political party over another, threw its weight behind McGovern, a Democrat who is in a four-way race to become District 6 Commissioner. Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite is her chief competition. Republican candidate Sara Baxter and Democratic candidate Sylvia L. Sharps are also in the race.

The nonpartisan business group’s endorsement adds to McGovern’s growing list of support. She also got the nod from the Economic Council of Palm Beach County last week.

McGovern, who is the director of Government and Community Relations at Baptist Health South Florida, said she was “excited” to receive this latest endorsement.

“BizPac knows what it takes to ensure our county remains a vibrant place to create jobs and grow the economy,” said McGovern, who also worked in former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s office, first as his regional director in West Palm Beach and then his state director.

“As the candidate with diverse public and private experience, I’m committed to supporting Palm Beach County job creators and championing smart economic policies,” she added. “Together, we are creating a winning coalition of families, business leaders, law enforcement professionals, and community advocates to move us towards victory in August.”

Ruth’s List Florida, the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association and 25 local elected leaders have also endorsed McGovern’s Commission bid. Melissa McKinlay, current Commissioner for the district who is term-limited has endorsed her. And both U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel signed on early, declaring themselves part of “Team Michelle.”

“I trust Michelle Oyola McGovern to serve as our next Palm Beach County Commissioner for District 6. As a mom, executive, and public servant, Michelle is qualified and prepared for the job ahead,” said Frankel, who also is a former West Palm Beach Mayor.

District 6, which McGovern seeks to represent, spans several western communities in the county such as Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay and Wellington.