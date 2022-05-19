May 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Scotty Moore picks up Florida Republican Assembly nod in CD 9

Scott PowersMay 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - Congressional

Census undercount likely cost Florida a U.S. House seat

2022 - Congressional

Eric Lynn announces endorsements from Jim Davis, Pat Gerard for CD 13 campaign

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

FEC wants answers on whether Amanda Makki paid personal bills with campaign dollars

Scotty Moore
'Scotty embodies everything we want to see in a candidate.'

Republican congressional candidate Scotty Moore has won the backing of the Florida Republican Assembly for his campaign in Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

The Florida Republican Assembly promotes conservative principles and candidates within the Republican Party. It also seeks to expose and challenge through Primaries those candidates it deems to be RINOs — Republicans in name only.

“Scotty embodies everything we want to see in a candidate. He’s a problem solver focused on genuine issues, he is out working hard, he is connecting with voters, and he is getting out the conservative message to audiences all over Central Florida. He believes in our traditional values,” Lou Marin said.

Marin is a former Orange County Republican Party Vice-Chair who is president of the FRA’s Orange County Chapter, national director of the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, and the new executive vice president for Florida Republican Assemblies.

In a press release, Moore replied with, “Through my time on the campaign trail, I have gotten to know the Patriots at FRA very well. They are as grassroots as it gets and love our country and Central Florida very much.”

Moore, of Orlando, is running in CD 9, which covers Osceola County and parts of southern Orange County. He hopes to challenge three-term Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Kissimmee.

There are several other Republicans running, including Marlin Daniel Anthony, Jose Castillo and Sergio Ortiz.

Based on results of the past couple of General Elections, the new CD 9 electorate likely has a strong Democratic lean. The area has a large Hispanic base, primarily Puerto Rican.

Earlier this week, Bill Olson, who ran against Soto in 2020, said he would be dropping from the 2022 field and is endorsing Castillo.

Also earlier this week, Moore had former President Donald Trump’s ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows come to Orlando to campaign for Moore.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaybe Chris Sprowls is right about DNA privacy

nextCensus undercount likely cost Florida a U.S. House seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories