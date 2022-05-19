Scotty Moore picks up Florida Republican Assembly nod in CD 9

Republican congressional candidate Scotty Moore has won the backing of the Florida Republican Assembly for his campaign in Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

The Florida Republican Assembly promotes conservative principles and candidates within the Republican Party. It also seeks to expose and challenge through Primaries those candidates it deems to be RINOs — Republicans in name only.

“Scotty embodies everything we want to see in a candidate. He’s a problem solver focused on genuine issues, he is out working hard, he is connecting with voters, and he is getting out the conservative message to audiences all over Central Florida. He believes in our traditional values,” Lou Marin said.

Marin is a former Orange County Republican Party Vice-Chair who is president of the FRA’s Orange County Chapter, national director of the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, and the new executive vice president for Florida Republican Assemblies.

In a press release, Moore replied with, “Through my time on the campaign trail, I have gotten to know the Patriots at FRA very well. They are as grassroots as it gets and love our country and Central Florida very much.”

Moore, of Orlando, is running in CD 9, which covers Osceola County and parts of southern Orange County. He hopes to challenge three-term Democratic Rep. Darren Soto of Kissimmee.

There are several other Republicans running, including Marlin Daniel Anthony, Jose Castillo and Sergio Ortiz.

Based on results of the past couple of General Elections, the new CD 9 electorate likely has a strong Democratic lean. The area has a large Hispanic base, primarily Puerto Rican.

Earlier this week, Bill Olson, who ran against Soto in 2020, said he would be dropping from the 2022 field and is endorsing Castillo.

Also earlier this week, Moore had former President Donald Trump’s ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows come to Orlando to campaign for Moore.