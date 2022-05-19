Tampa City Council to require landlords to give 60-day notice before raising rents

The Tampa City Council Thursday voted unanimously to approve an ordinance requiring landlords to give tenants a 60-day notice of rental increases.

The ordinance only counts for increases over 5% and adds a requirement that month-to-month lease terminations have a 30-day notification requirement.

The move comes on the heels of an analysis by real estate website Zumper that found rents in Tampa have increased by 37.5% over the last year. Rising rents have created what City Council members have called an “emergency crisis.” Florida has been dubbed the “least affordable state to live in,” with Tampa Bay specifically seeing some of the highest rates of inflation and rent increases in the nation.

Some housing advocates, including Robin Lockett of Florida Rising, asked for a 90-day notice requirement. But city staff said going with 60 days puts Tampa more in line with related state law.

“There is a Florida statute that provides that if a lease includes a provision stating that a landlord or tenant has to give notice to terminate a lease, that period cannot be more than 60 days,” Assistant City Attorney Rebecca Johns said.

“Basically, Florida statute is limiting the time period to provide notice to the other person to terminate the lease. Raising the rent is basically an offer to renew the lease at the end of the term, therefore I equate that as a 60-day notice period.”

Johns said the ordinance got some pushback from the Bay Area Apartment Association, which thought the 60-day notice could amount to impairment.

“We don’t believe this is impairment because we’re not affecting leases as they occur right now,” Johns said. “We are affecting the notice provisions for the lease in the future. We’re not affecting any ongoing obligations of the current lease.”

The City Council has taken a number of steps to address the mounting housing crisis. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is more than halfway to her 2019 goal of adding 10,000 affordable units to the city’s inventory. And Council member Luis Viera successfully revived an ordinance requiring landlords to notify renters of protections under the Tenants Bill of Rights. It also prevents landlords from excluding government subsidies like Veterans Affairs benefits or Section 8.

But rents have continued to rise. The median rent in Tampa for a one bedroom apartment was $1,580 at the end of March. One month later, it rose to $1,660, eclipsing the state median.

During her State of the City address, Castor made the case that more robust transportation investment, including the proposed reintroduction of the All For Transportation tax, could be a key aspect to addressing affordable housing needs.