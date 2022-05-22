May 22, 2022
Democratic Black Caucus endorses Nikki Fried for Governor
Nikki Fried with attendees at the Democratic Black Caucus conference. Image via Twitter.

FTT0pwJXwAEMrUG
Fried spoke this weekend at the group's annual conference in Orlando.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida endorsed Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for Governor. That could be a critical bit of support as Fried faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in a Democratic primary.

“This endorsement means everything to me, my team, and our supporters fighting to beat Ron DeSantis,” said Fried.

An official affiliate of the Florida Democratic Party, the caucus was formed in 1983 to amplify the voice of approximately 3 million Black Democratic voters registered to vote in Florida.

The endorsement came through a vote at the caucus’ annual conference Sunday in Orlando. About 67% of votes went to Fried, while 25% went for Crist and 8% went for state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

The Democratic primary will be decided on Aug. 23. The winning will challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election.

Fried took quickly to social media to thank the organization for its endorsement.

“This endorsement means everything to me! Thank you, Democratic Black Caucus of Florida!” Fried tweeted. “Together, we’re going to make history, beat Ron DeSantis, and do so much for so many. Thank you!”

Of note, Fried and Taddeo both attended the event, but Crist did not show up for a panel there.

Fried seemed to jab at his absence.

“Let me be very clear — Black voters are the backbone of our Party, and too many candidates think they can phone it in and call it a day,” Fried said. “But that’s not how this works.”

Fried said she has worked through the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to amplify the needs of minorities in the state.

“From day one of my administration, I have broadened the power and influence of Black farmers, business owners, and advocates,” she said, “and that’s exactly what I’m going to do as the next Governor of Florida.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

