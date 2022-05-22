May 22, 2022
HCA Healthcare Good Government Group snags Pollie award
Branded: Capital Regional Medical Center is joining the HCA Healthcare brand.

'The success of our Good Government Group is a result of our shared passion and dedication to caring for and improving human life.'

HCA Healthcare was recognized by the American Association of Political Consultants with the Pollie Bronze award, one of the highest honors bestowed by the bipartisan, nonprofit national organization.

HCA earned the award for its exceptional work in building and engaging its Good Government Group, which arms HCA employees with tools and information to educate policymakers and shape public opinion.

The Good Government Group engages with policymakers across the country at the state, local, and national levels, conducting site visits for lawmakers and other leaders and organizing letter-writing campaigns on select issues of interest to the industry.

“We’re pleased to be recognized by AAPC for conceiving and effectively realizing the potential of our unique Good Government Group,” said Bryan Anderson, Vice President of Government Relations at HCA Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare employees are committed to serving the healthcare needs of our communities, and the success of our Good Government Group is a result of our shared passion and dedication to caring for and improving human life.”

The Pollies are considered the “Oscars” of politics and serve as the premier awards of the political advertising industry. This year, more 200 entities collectively submitted more than 1,100 entries across 10 mediums, including television, digital, direct mail/print, radio and phone.

A panel of more than 250 judges evaluate award entries based on creativity, production value, and political effectiveness. Only about 11% of entries were honored with a Pollie.

“The Good Government Group empowers us to have a voice in public policy and legislation and to support the best interests of healthcare, the hospital industry, and the patients we serve,” said Rachael Bjorklund, Director of Public Affairs for HCA Healthcare, National Group.

HCA Healthcare is composed of 182 hospitals and more than 2,300 sites of care including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics in 20 states.

