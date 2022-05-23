Lauren Book launches second broadcast ad touting record as ‘Fighter’

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book today will launch a new broadcast ad. Entitled “Fighter,” the ad featured Book speaking with her twins Kennedy and Hudson about why she fights for Democratic values in the Legislature.

Sitting with her family, Book answers why she travels to Tallahassee.

“That’s where the Florida Senate meets, and where Mommy goes to fight for so many important issues,” she said.

Book has build up a significant campaign apparatus ahead of a primary challenge from former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief.

This 30-second spot, though, touts her agenda and achievements,

“Hi, I’m Lauren Book, a mom who fights for Broward families in the legislature so our kids can have better schools and families can afford access to health care,” she said.

She also touches on her personal biography.

“As a survivor of sexual assault, keeping kids safe is my life’s mission,” she said.

Outside of her work in the Senate, Book is the force behind Lauren’s Kids, a nonprofit group raising awareness of threats of sexual assault against children and helping survivors.

The ad is the second that will air on TV and is already available to view online.

She has served in the Senate since 2016 and last year rose to Democratic Leader, a position she will hold through the mid-terms and into the next couple years.

In the Senate, Book has fought to expand Medicaid and help families through a eliminating diaper taxes, reforming foster care and cracking down on child sex offenders.

“A survivor of childhood sexual abuse, Lauren Book has been using her voice since she was 17 years old to fight for legislative change that’s made our children and our communities safer,” said campaign consultant Christian Ulvert.

“There is a reason she was unanimously elected to lead the Senate Democrats: Lauren Book is a battle-proven fighter for our shared Democratic values, and she knows how to get things done to make life better for everyday people – like expanding Medicaid, successfully securing tax relief on diapers, passing the first gun safety legislation our state had seen in 20 years, leading the charge for protections for children, women’s rights, and so much more. Lauren Book is a mom, she’s a leader, and she’s the fighter Broward needs in Tallahassee.”

Book has been endorsed by Ruth’s List Florida, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association and former state Sens. Steve Geller, Nan Rich and Perry Thurston, and by Broward County Commissioner and congressional candidate Jared Moskowitz.