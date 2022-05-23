May 23, 2022
Two separate groups of Cuban migrants land in South Florida

Associated PressMay 23, 20221min0

Stock photo of a raised fist with Cuban flag on a dark backgroun
The landings came days after news broke the U.S. may start talks with the communist nation.

Two separate groups of migrants from Cuba landed in South Florida on Sunday, authorities said.

The first group of 10 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday. They were taken into custody and are the subjects of an investigation, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet.

The second group of six migrants swam ashore near Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County several hours later after their vessel capsized. There were no reported injuries, Slosar said.

Associated Press

