Micky Steinberg collects $24K as only candidate for Miami-Dade County District 4

Former Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg still has no dance partner in the race to succeed longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman in District 4 this year, but she’s not fundraising like it. Last month, she added more than $24,000 to her campaign war chest.

As of April 30, Steinberg had about $448,000 between her campaign account and political committee, Miami-Dade Forward — roughly $120,000 less than she’s collected since filing to run in April 2021.

Steinberg works in private life as a real estate agent, and as she’d done in months prior, she again leaned heavily on the sector last month.

Her biggest contributor was Whitman Family Development, a retail-focused property development, management and leasing company based in Miami Beach. The company donated $1,000 to Steinberg’s campaign directly and another $6,000 through six subsidiary businesses.

Oleta Partners, the company behind the massive SoLé Mia development in North Miami, donated $5,000.

Ocean Terrace Holdings gave $1,000. Pinnacle Housing Group partners David Deutch and Mitch Friedman each also gave $1,000. So did Realtor Lou Wolfson and AA Acquisitions LLC, a real estate-based subsidiary of Atlantic Aviation.

She also received $1,000 donations from Fort Lauderdale law and lobbying firm Becker & Poliakoff, Miami Beach-based government affairs firm Miranda Advocacy, and the lobbying arms of wholesale restaurant distributor Sysco Corp.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and former Republican Rep. José Félix Díaz, managing partner and executive vice president of Ballard Partners in Miami, also put in $1,000.

Steinberg spent just short of $15,000 in April, most of it on consulting.

She paid the most to consultant Christian Ulvert’s firm, Edge Communications: $8,000. Another $4,000 went to BYG Strategies, which consultant Brian Goldmeier runs.

MDW Communications, named for president and founder Michael Worley, received $1,500.

Steinberg spent $1,000 on a pair of events last month. One was a sponsorship at an Equality Florida event. She also held a campaign event at the Normandy Shores Grill on Miami Beach, which is part of the Normandy Shores Golf Club.

The rest of her April spending went toward fundraising and credit card processing fees.

Steinberg is a Democrat, but the Miami-Dade Commission and its elections are technically nonpartisan. Heyman, a Democratic former state Representative, has held the District 4 seat since 2002. Term limits voters overwhelmingly approved in 2012 dictate that she and fellow longtime Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Jean Monestime, Rebeca Sosa and Javier Souto must leave office this year.

In 2024, the same rule will apply to Commissioner Joe Martinez, who donated $6,000 to Steinberg’s campaign in December. Provided she wins office, they’ll serve alongside one another — as they did as members of the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization Governing Board when Steinberg was still a Miami Beach Commissioner — until Martinez is required to move on.

Rumor has it Martinez is eying a future run to be County Sheriff, the prospect of which he’s downplayed in talks with Florida Politics.

District 4 covers 13 coastal cities in Miami-Dade County, including Miami Beach, Golden Beach, Aventura, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, Indian Creek, Miami Shores and North Bay Village.

Candidates faced a May 10 deadline to report all campaign finance activity through the end of April.