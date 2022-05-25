Agricultural interests lift Gregg Weiss’ campaign fundraising past $18K in April

No opponent has emerged to challenge Gregg Weiss in his bid for a second term representing District 2 on the Palm Beach County Commission, but he did raise $18,400 in April to defend his seat should one emerge.

Agricultural interests lifted his fundraising totals last month, accounting for $12,450 of the total raised, campaign records show.

Weiss has raised a total of $180,583 for this bid and spent $4,609. That leaves him with $176,074 to spend.

In April, Weiss collected 11 checks with the maximum $1,000 donation, with eight of them coming from sources identified as agricultural, plant nurseries or agricultural suppliers.

Weiss’ $1,000 donors in April were Cigna Corp Employees PAC; Nettem Rajesh, a Parkland resident in agriculture; Gold Leaf Land Trust, a Pompano Beach land investment company; Sandra Linkous, a Boynton Beach resident in agriculture; Valico Nurseries of Boynton Beach; Geronimo Farms of Delray Beach; 7 AM Farms of Boca Raton; Mulvehill Nursery of Delray Beach; Megan Bedner McKinstry of Wellington, a fertilizer supplier; Vincenzo Oppendisano, a Holiday resident in agriculture; and Smith Sundy Estates, a plant nursery in Delray Beach.

Only one expense was recorded for Weiss’ campaign in April: a $10 online donation processing fee.

The county’s districts represented on the Commission were reconfigured this year based on the U.S. Census, and no other district on the Commission underwent as much geographical change as the one Weiss represents.

Now, the district is roughly bordered by Northlake Boulevard to the north and wraps around the northern, eastern and southern sides of District 3, along Southern Boulevard. It goes as far south as Boynton Beach Boulevard. The district lost Royal Palm Beach but gained Atlantis.

Weiss came to the area when he retired early from sales, marketing and strategy for several Fortune 500 companies. He set out to sail around the world with his wife, Rebecca. They dropped anchor in West Palm Beach in 2004 and made the area their new home.

Weiss’ Commission service is his first elected position. On his county biography, he lists water quality issues as a chief concern.

Before joining the Palm Beach County Commission, Weiss served as vice chair on the West Palm Beach Planning Board. He is now vice chair of the Governing Board of the Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority.

Candidates and political committees faced a deadline earlier this month to report all financial activity through April 30.