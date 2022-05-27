Back-to-back mass shootings spur vigil, rallies calling for action

Rain or shine, community leaders, including one survivor of a Parkland shooting victim, are having a Saturday vigil for the 31 victims of two mass shooting events — one of four Florida events national gun safety groups are hosting in the coming days.

Debbi Hixon was galvanized to run for Broward County School Board after her husband, Coach Chris Hixon, was killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. Hixon is on the schedule to speak at the Sunrise vigil that’s being put together by two gun law reform groups, along with a slew of other leaders.

Local chapters of the national gun safety groups, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense are organizing the 10 a.m. vigil. It will take place Saturday at the Sunrise Amphitheater, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Sunrise.

The two affiliated groups are also having Saturday events in Tampa and St. Petersburg. On Wednesday, the groups are having an event in West Palm Beach.

The 10 people who died in a Buffalo shooting will be honored, as well as the 19 students and two teachers who died in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Others on the roster to make an appearance for Saturday’s Sunrise event are:

— Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

— Miami-area Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones.

— Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was Mayor of Parkland when the high school in her town became synonymous with “school shooting.”

— Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan.

Volunteers from Moms Demand Action volunteers and Students Demand Action will also be a part of the Saturday event. Organizers are hoping to draw a crowd of 200 to 300, according to a release.

Attendees will be receiving information about what action they can take to increase public safety.

“Enough is enough, and Moms Demand Action volunteers are encouraging the community to get involved in-person and help lawmakers hear our voices,” the news release issued Thursday says. “Change is needed and it’s needed NOW!”

The flier for the event shows “thoughts and prayers” crossed out and “policy and change” written next to it.