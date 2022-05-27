May 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Back-to-back mass shootings spur vigil, rallies calling for action

Anne GeggisMay 27, 20225min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.27.22

APoliticalHeadlines

Rays, Yankees use social media to spread gun violence facts

FederalHeadlines

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

reuters photo guns
Two national gun safety groups have planned four events in Florida in the coming days.

Rain or shine, community leaders, including one survivor of a Parkland shooting victim, are having a Saturday vigil for the 31 victims of two mass shooting events — one of four Florida events national gun safety groups are hosting in the coming days.

Debbi Hixon was galvanized to run for Broward County School Board after her husband, Coach Chris Hixon, was killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. Hixon is on the schedule to speak at the Sunrise vigil that’s being put together by two gun law reform groups, along with a slew of other leaders.

Local chapters of the national gun safety groups, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense are organizing the 10 a.m. vigil. It will take place Saturday at the Sunrise Amphitheater, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Sunrise.

The two affiliated groups are also having Saturday events in Tampa and St. Petersburg. On Wednesday, the groups are having an event in West Palm Beach.

The 10 people who died in a Buffalo shooting will be honored, as well as the 19 students and two teachers who died in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Others on the roster to make an appearance for Saturday’s Sunrise event are:

— Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

— Miami-area Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones.

— Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was Mayor of Parkland when the high school in her town became synonymous with “school shooting.”

— Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan.

Volunteers from Moms Demand Action volunteers and Students Demand Action will also be a part of the Saturday event. Organizers are hoping to draw a crowd of 200 to 300, according to a release.

Attendees will be receiving information about what action they can take to increase public safety.

“Enough is enough, and Moms Demand Action volunteers are encouraging the community to get involved in-person and help lawmakers hear our voices,” the news release issued Thursday says. “Change is needed and it’s needed NOW!”

The flier for the event shows “thoughts and prayers” crossed out and “policy and change” written next to it.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.27.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories