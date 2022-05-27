Robert McKinzie has has six figures for Broward County Commission race with Bobby DuBose

A four-way race to fill an open seat on the Broward County Commission has a former state legislator and a current Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner battling it out in the money race to represent central Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Robert McKinzie has just a hair less than four times the cash that former state Rep. Bobby DuBose has on hand for the race. McKinzie, who started his account with $151,500, now has a total of $188,815 against DuBose’s $47,204.

They are vying to fill the seat that covers parts of Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Margate, North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Plantation, Pompano Beach, Tamarac, Wilton Manors and parts of unincorporated Broward County.

In the redistricting process, District 8 was moved from the southwest corner of the county to a section that runs down the middle.

Gubernatorial appointee Jared Moskowitz is currently filling in the rest of former Commissioner Barbara Sharief’s term. Sharief resigned from the District 8 seat to run for Congress when U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died in office.

McKinzie has been on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission since 2014, when he was sworn in to fill the remainder of the term that DuBose vacated to go to Tallahassee.

McKinzie raised $28,615 for his campaign in April with the bulk of it, nearly $20,000, coming from real estate and land use interests.

Giving McKinzie the maximum donation $1,000 in April were Casa D’Orio Apartments in Fort Lauderdale; Cooper Properties Realty in Fort Lauderdale; Cooper Properties Management in Fort Lauderdale; Caldwell Cooper, a Fort Lauderdale property manager; Ruta Cooper, a Fort Lauderdale property manager; Bernardo Olczyk of North Miami, in real estate; Donna Badorf of Hollywood, in logistics and shipping; Kimberly Miller-Guerra of Hollywood, an executive assistant at a real investment firm; J. Kenneth Tate of Hollywood, in real estate investment; Sandra Tate, a Hollywood homemaker; James Tate of North Miami, in real estate investment; Jane Tate, a North Miami homemaker; Sergio Rok of North Miami, in real estate investment; Bernardo Olczyk LLC, a North Miami real estate company; Twin Properties of Miami, a property management company in Aventura; Gina Building Corp, an Aventura property management company; Market of Galloway, a farmers market company based in Aventura; Hialeah Twin Inc., a property management company based in Aventura; Ronnie Realty, a real estate business company based in Aventura; Studio 22 Inc. a graphic designed company based in Aventura; Stanley Tate Builders, a North Miami construction company; 1175 Office Building Inc., a North Miami real estate company; and Holland Associates, a Fort Lauderdale real estate company.

Four affiliates of Sheltair Aviation of Fort Lauderdale chipped in $1,000 each to McKinzie’s campaign.

McKinzie spent $7,085 in April, with the largest check of $2,500 going to Indal Seetaian of Dania Beach, for campaign office renovations.

DuBose raised $12,560 in April and spent $6,506.

DuBose drew eight $1,000 donations in April, and his donor list has some notable names on it. Brad Levine, chairman of the Florida Atlantic University board of trustees who is also the owner of a real estate development company, gave him $250, as did Timothy Heiser, assistant chief of Fort Lauderdale Fire/Rescue. DuBose also got a $1,000 boost from a political committee chaired by his former colleague Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia of Orlando, who resigned early to take an out-of-state job. The donation came from the Commitment to Opportunity, Action and Community Health political committee based in Tallahassee.

Other $1,000 donations to DuBose in April were from Julio Guzman, a Homestead real estate broker; Brian Peters, a Winter Garden engineer; Elizabeth Quevedo of Miami Lakes; Merick Lewin, a Davie resident in real estate and marketing; Michelle Lewin, a Davie resident and school counselor; HCF Third Avenue Property in Fort Lauderdale; H. Collins Forman Jr., a Fort Lauderdale lawyer; and Jennifer Forman, a Fort Lauderdale lawyer.

In April, the biggest checks from DuBose’s campaign went to National Campaign Branding Co. of Hollywood for $3,372 in printing and C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale, for $2,000 for website management and design.

Rounding out the list of candidates, Audie Sicard, a community organizer serving as an intern with Democratic U.S. Rep. Carrie Meeks, has raised a total of $27,035 for her bid, with expenses leaving her with $21,687 cash on hand at the end of April.

Sicard, who also worked in health care administration in the Jackson Health System for 32 years, raised $6,525 in April and spent nearly $4,000.

A fourth candidate in the race, Edison Jules of Hallandale Beach, reports raising no money in April. His account shows a total of $605 on hand.

The campaigns faced a deadline earlier this month to report all campaign financial activity through April 30.