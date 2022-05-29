Paul Renner endorses Tom Leek for re-election

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner has endorsed Ormond Beach Republican Rep. Tom Leek in the race for House District 28.

“We need principled conservatives like Tom Leek in Tallahassee. I am proud to serve with Tom and honored to call him a friend and ally in the fight for making Florida the best state for children, families, and workers to succeed,” said Renner, a Palm Coast Republican. “I stand with Governor DeSantis in endorsing Tom Leek. Tom is the leader we need in the Florida House to fight alongside the Governor and advance our conservative agenda.”

Leek responded, “I look forward to standing beside my friend, Speaker-designate Paul Renner and am honored to receive his endorsement. Together, we will continue to put parents and students first, protect small businesses, strengthen our elections, stand up for the unborn, back the blue, and take on the out-of-touch special interests to keep Florida open and free.”

Renner’s endorsement comes as Leek faces Liberty Caucus member Alex Newman in the Republican Primary for the newly reconfigured HD 28. Leek has also received a nod from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Newman, also of Ormond Beach, entered the race in early May and has received an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Ron Paul. Whether the endorsement of a Texas Congressman, albeit a popular one, who last held office a decade ago has currency in a state House race in Florida remains to be seen.

Heading into May, Leek had about $143,000 banked in his campaign account and another $1 million in his affiliated political committee, Living Life With Purpose. Newman’s first campaign finance report, covering May, is due to the state in mid-June.

The new HD 28 covers parts of Volusia County. Leek served as Chair of the House Redistricting Committee during this year’s Regular Session.