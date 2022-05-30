Lauderdale Lakes Mayor ahead in Commission race to represent central Broward County

The Mayor of Lauderdale Lakes and former Democratic state Representative is well ahead in the money race to add another title to her name: Broward County Commissioner.

Hazelle Rogers, running as a Democrat again, added $15,255 to her campaign kitty in April, bringing the total she’s raised for her bid to represent District 9 to $71,772,

In April, Rogers received the maximum $1,000 donation 11 times in April, with retirees and a smattering of business interests propelling her campaign.

Three donors who identified themselves as consultants gave her $1,000 each: Corradino LLC and the Corradino Group, both in Indianapolis and Garth Solutions Inc. of Miramar.

Rogers drew more donations of $1,000 each from Ramzan Roshanali and Shameeza Roshanali, both Miramar retirees; Confection Connection, an Aventura chocolatier; Gift Scenario Inc. of Aventura; Capital Advocacy Group, an Aventura business; Morrison Square Holdings of Plantation; Dr. Fidel Goldson Jr., a Plantation chiropractor; and Samuel Yeboah, a Miami attorney.

In April, Rogers’ campaign spent nearly $2,000 with the largest share of those expenses — $600 — going to campaign T-shirts.

After the total $4,035 in expenses Rogers has spent on her campaign so far, she has $67,737 cash on hand.

That’s substantially more than her sole opponent., Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas, a Plantation resident who runs a marketing company.

Ruiz-Nicolas, also a Democrat, has raised a total of $20,748 and spent $1,029.That leaves her $19,719 to spend on her campaign.

The seat they are competing for is currently occupied by Commissioner Torey Alston. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to the seat to take the place of Dale Holness, who resigned from the Commission to run for Congress.

District 9 was reconfigured in the decennial redistricting process that is done to adjust to shifts in the population as registered in the U.S. Census. Now the district takes in Lauderdale Lakes as well as parts of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Plantation, Sunrise and unincorporated Broward County.

The campaigns were facing a deadline earlier this month to report all campaign finance activity through April 30.