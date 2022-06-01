Alan Clendenin running for Tampa City Council in District 1

Democratic National Committee member Alan Clendenin announced he is running for Tampa City Council. He’s running for the District 1 seat now occupied by Joe Citro.

“For the last three years we have had front row seats for the complete dysfunction and drama that has plagued Tampa City Council,” Clendenin said.

“The ringmaster of this circus and its current Chairman, Joe Citro, has spent more time grandstanding during meetings, attending ribbon cuttings and taking selfies than focused on what the voters elected him to do. Voters want solutions, not more drama. Our campaign will give voters a clear choice between someone who fosters dysfunction or someone that will put the drama aside to address the problems facing our city.”

Citro was voted into the City Council Chair’s seat in May in a divided 4-3 vote.

Clendenin was appointed to the Tampa Civil Service Board by Mayor Jane Castor. He also serves on the Tampa Bay Area Committee on Foreign Relations.

He has been heavily involved in Democratic party politics, chairing the Florida Democratic Party Platform Committee. He also vied in the past for the position of state Chair.

He focused on local issues in announcing his candidacy in Tampa.

“Our City faces mounting challenges regarding affordable housing, economic opportunity, transportation, public safety and ensuring climate readiness to protect our way of life,” he said.

He also kept up critiques on the incumbent.

“Citro had nearly four years to offer solutions and address the urgent needs of our city, but he’s failed us at every turn,” Clendenin said.

“As a small business owner, community leader, parent and 37-year resident of Tampa, I have met every challenge and obstacle in front of me with the goal to foster meaningful growth. My management and leadership skills and ability to get things done will bring people together, create positive change to the city, and bring bold leadership to City Council. I will represent all of the neighborhoods in our growing and diverse city.”

Tampa city elections will be held March 7.