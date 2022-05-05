May 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Citro, Lynn Hurtak voted into leadership roles on Tampa City Council

Daniel Figueroa IVMay 5, 20224min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Ashley Moody disses Disinfo Board as symbol of Joe Biden’s incompetence

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Shan Rose enters HD 41 race, challenging Travaris McCurdy

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Cory Mills promises to help media ‘shed some real tears’

Joe Citro
Citro is now the City Council Chair, while newcomer Hurtak will lead the CRA.

Tampa City Council member’s Joe Citro and Lynn Hurtak were voted into leadership roles on the Council Thursday.

Citro is now the City Council chair and Hurtak will serve as chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency. Both were elected in split votes, with Hurtak being the deciding vote in both.

Citro was nominated by Councilmember Charlie Miranda while his colleague, Orlando Gudes, nominated Bill Carlson. The vote was split at 3-3 until Hurtak, who cast her vote virtually while on vacation in Rome, announced she’d raised her hand for Citro.

“I look forward to a wonderful year as chair of the City Council and helping the city of Tampa,” Citro said.

Citro takes the gavel from Council Member Guido Maniscalco, who was voted in as vice-chair. He will serve as chair in Citro’s absence. Maniscalco had only served in the role for about a month. He took the gavel from Gudes following a sexual harassment investigation into Gudes. In response, Gudes stepped down as chair of the City Council, but resisted calls from fellow council members to resign his seat.

Hurtak is City Council’s newest member. She’s served on the city’s legislative body for less than a month. She replaced John Dingfelder who resigned as part of a settlement in a public records lawsuit.

Council Member Luis Viera nominated Hurtak to lead the CRA while Gudes again nominated Carlson. Citro, Miranda, Hurtak and Viera cast their votes for Hurtak, giving her the edge over Carlson.

The City Council also serves as the CRA board, which is responsible for disseminating locally generated funds to rehabilitate underserved and blighted communities. Hurtak said she looks forward to learning the role.

Maniscalco was also elected as vice-chair of the CRA after being the only council member to accept a nomination. He joked he’d become the City Council’s “back-up quarterback.” Carlson kicked the nominations off by suggesting Gudes for the role, but Gudes quickly declined. Hurtak nominated Carlson for vice-chair, but he, too, declined.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Problem solving, not partisan food fights': Eileen Higgins launches campaign for CD 27

nextCommissioners OK redfish regulation overhaul at FWC meetings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more