Jacksonville Bold for 6.1.22: Get moving

Next moves?

Welcome to June, and we’re still waiting for ultimate clarity on what two term-limited state Senators will do for their next campaigns.

Sen. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, is reportedly exploring entry into the Congressional District 4 Primary, where Navy veteran Erick Aguilar and state Rep. Jason Fischer are already actively running, with Fischer on television with an ad already. Political veteran Tony Hill is running as a Democrat, but the district is drawn for a Republican advantage.

Sen. Audrey Gibson is said to be looking at becoming the second Democrat in the 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race, in which she would join former broadcast journalist Donna Deegan in a crowded field looking to replace term-limited Lenny Curry.

Some may have expected an immediate move after Memorial Day from one or both, but that expectation would be wrong.

“Getting close,” Bean told Bold this week. “Hope to make a decision soon.”

Meanwhile, Gibson is still looking at the mayoral run and seems to be aware of qualifying for that race not being until January. She did not offer an on-record statement.

With the appointment of Cord Byrd as Secretary of State, some questions about local races were resolved and are now in the rearview mirror. But the futures of Bean and Gibson, two of the region’s most veteran politicians, each remain open questions as June begins.

Ethics uh-oh

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford’s stock trades are under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee, per WJXT.

At issue: potential violations of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act. This involves prompt reporting of all transactions over $1,000. Over the five years ending last December, Rutherford is accused of late reporting on 157 transactions.

Rutherford told Jacksonville.com that he paid fines for seven infractions and that, in his view, “everything is done” about these transactions.

So far, there has been no response from the Congressman’s office.

One false move

Bold is watching what comes out of the Office of General Counsel this week, with the future of Sheriff Mike Williams clouded by residency issues.

As Ben Becker of Action News Jax first reported, General Counsel Jason Teal has until Thursday to issue a binding legal opinion on Williams’ eligibility to serve the rest of his term in office, roughly 13 more months.

Williams now lives in Nassau County, having sold his Duval property, a direct conflict with the language in the city charter that requires a county sheriff to live in the county.

Williams’ side is that state law allows sheriffs to live outside the county, superseding the charter and that a Secretary of State decision affirmed that right for an appointed sheriff four years ago. He’s not walking away of his own accord.

Some have suggested he could move back to Duval, but that wouldn’t cure the period he was living outside the county without making officials aware. He clearly did not ask for a formal advisory opinion from the Office of General Counsel either.

Williams, who has had a (relatively) drama-free seven years in office, could see a sudden end to his term, forcing a special election ahead of the city elections and compelling Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint a temporary replacement.

Theoretically, that replacement could be Williams himself — or one of the candidates running for office. Four Republicans and two Democrats are running.

Wine time

State economists scrutinized a new law allowing for expanding dining and drinking privileges in Duval Tuesday.

HB 1497, introduced by Reps. Wyman Duggan and Angie Nixon “creates and adds the Kings Avenue Commercial Corridor into the special zones created by special laws located in downtown Jacksonville.” Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law last month.

No real surprises Tuesday, with the Revenue Estimating Conference agreeing with earlier analyses, including a November economic impact statement and House committee reads, which expected increased annual sales tax, licensing, and ad valorem tax revenues in the impacted area.

“The bill creates an exception to the quota limitation and authorizes DBPR to issue a special food service license to a bona fide restaurant within Northside West, Northside East, and Kings Avenue Commercial Corridor in Jacksonville that meets the following requirements: occupies at least 1,000 square feet of contiguous space, is equipped to serve meals to at least 50 persons at one time, and derives at least 51% of its gross food and beverage revenue from the sale of food and nonalcoholic beverages,” the bill analysis asserts.

You’ve seen this before, in Murray Hill, Springfield, San Marco, Riverside and Avondale. While these zones were locally controversial some years back due to worries about public intoxication, such controversy is now outdated.

Gaillot a-go

A candidate who has been on Northeast Florida ballots twice in the last decade is running statewide in the 2022 cycle.

Democrat J.R. Gaillot of Green Cove Springs entered the race for Agriculture Commissioner last week. Incumbent Nikki Fried is running for Governor.

Gaillot last ran for office in 2016, finishing fourth in a four-way field in HD 13, getting just 4% of the vote in a challenge to former Rep. Reggie Fullwood, who later stood down for re-election amid legal issues.

Before that, Gaillot got 32% of the vote as the Democratic nominee against former U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho in 2012.

One other Democrat is running. Ryan Morales of Clermont has under $3,000 on hand, with tepid fundraising thus far. The real action is on the Republican side this year, however.

Four GOP candidates are running, but Senate President Wilton Simpson will be the almost certain nominee. As opposed to 2018, the GOP won’t be caught sleeping in the General Election.

Spaced

Former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson helms NASA now, and it’s not surprising that he is pushing Florida as a key to the future of space travel.

But Jacksonville?

Last month, the Senator said Jacksonville represented the “future of space technology,” according to a report by Alexandra Mansfield in the Florida Times-Union.

Nelson toured Jacksonville’s Redwire, “NASA’s On-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM-2) mission,” per the Times-Union. It will help with the repair and fabrication of material during space missions.

Deployment is set for next year, when Redwire will be “building, assembling and deploying a solar array in orbit.”

On the clock

Are you interested in qualifying by petition for the Special Election this year in Jacksonville City Council Districts 7 and 9? Time’s running out if you want to qualify by petition: the deadline is Friday, per the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office.

The threshold isn’t prohibitive: “Candidates for the special election in City Council District 7 are required to obtain 111 valid petitions from District 7. Candidates for the special election in City Council District 9 are required to obtain 100 valid petitions from District 9.”

A filing fee works for those who can’t get the requisite signatures: “$2,978.16 for a party-affiliated candidate, $1,985.44 for a nonparty affiliated candidate.”

NPA candidates cannot be members of political parties.

The First Election will be Aug. 23, the same date as state and federal Primary Elections. If a runoff is needed, that election will be on the November General Election ballot.

District 7 and 9 incumbents Reggie Gaffney and Garrett Dennis are running for state House and Senate, respectively.

Interest in the 2023 race has been brisk even before the Special Election was announced. Nine candidates are running in 7, and eight candidates are running in 9. Expect that many of these names will redirect to the Special Election effort.

Towering

The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the major renovation of Centennial Towers, a 208-unit affordable housing apartment complex for seniors and the disabled.

The yearlong, $27 million project included the installation of all-new kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring and windows for all the apartment units and new plumbing, electrical system, and HVAC throughout the building. The project also included new elevators, a roof, and an exterior facade.

“This was a significant renovation project for the Jacksonville Housing Authority as we continue to provide high quality, safe, affordable housing for our senior and disabled population in Jacksonville,” said JHA President and CEO Dwayne Alexander. “We are proud that the completion of this project was on time and within budget.”

“Altogether, the Jacksonville Housing Authority has invested more than $90 million to renovate and upgrade our existing housing stock; at the same time, we are also aggressively seeking other opportunities to increase low income and workforce housing in our community.”

“We are here to serve our residents and reinvest in our residents and our community,” JHA Chair Christopher Walker added. “It’s important to note, too, we are reinvesting in a historic part of Springfield, an area in our city that deserves our time and attention for revitalization.”

The event was livestreamed on Facebook. To watch, click on the image below.

Southern hospitality

The federal Affordable Care Act compels a periodic community needs assessment for the region’s hospitals, and the Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida just released the most recent.

“The needs assessment process is a valuable opportunity for hospitals to collaborate with other health organizations, health systems, and most importantly, people living in northeast Florida. The Jacksonville Nonprofit Hospital Partnership (the Partnership) consists of five health systems and 13 hospital campuses that serve northeast Florida. The Partnership consists of Ascension St. Vincent’s, Baptist Health/Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic in Florida, and UF Health.”

The survey was conducted in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but issues in the regional system predate that: “We continued to hear systemic racism, incidents of discrimination and cultural incompetence are drivers of racial health inequities,” the report asserts.

The path forward includes gradual, systemic progress, per policymakers, who contend that “with the overlying focus of health equity, the Partnership will continue to deliberate and work toward identifying best practices that support and improve the health and well-being of those they serve in northeast Florida.”

Read the full report here.

Renters’ paradise

We’ve given much space to the impact of rising rent prices in Northeast Florida, but with the price tag comes quality.

Per WUSF, Jacksonville is among the best cities in the country for renters.

“Jacksonville is a popular hot spot for renters looking for that perfect combination of lively social scenes and serene outdoor areas,” asserted Rentcafe, which rates such things with seemingly elastic criteria for serenity and liveliness.

We kid, of course.

“Overall, Jacksonville was ranked sixth best among cities of any size. Orlando was fifth, Sarasota 11th and Tampa 15th. Most of the best rental cities were in the South and Southeast,” reports Randy Roguski.

Bigger & better

The Jacksonville Zoo is going colossal starting Wednesday, with a new “outdoor social hub” with iconic and endangered animal replicas running from June 1 to Aug. 31.

“Colossal Creatures, presented by Kroger Delivery, are taking over! Nestled into the fauna and flora, occupying 10,000 square feet of space, we’ve created a colossal garden of wonder set to amaze guests of all ages,” the Zoo notes.

The “experiential learning exhibition crosses four continents with the use of towering inflatable animal replicas to bring visitors on an up-close and fascinating journey with the natural world. Nestled in the flora are some of the most iconic and endangered species standing up to 16 feet tall against a backdrop of fabricated creative imagery that mimics real-life habitats. Sceneries feature species facts, conservation messaging, animal biofacts, education-play activities, games, and more,” notes a media release.

Admission to this exhibit is included in the Total Experience package.

Additionally, adoption opportunities are available and make great gift opportunities.

“Adopt one of our Colossal Creatures! When you adopt an animal from Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, you become an Honorary Zookeeper whose donation provides much-needed funding to support the care, housing, and feeding of our animals. In return for your generous support, you’ll receive a personalized Honorary Zookeeper certificate, a color photo, facts about your animal, a plush animal, and more.”

Casino Royale

Try your luck at the Storm Homeless Youth Center Third Anniversary Celebration — “CASINO ROYALE” — a 007-themed evening of casino games, delicious hors d’oeuvres, music, cocktails, silent auction, and fun!

The fundraising event is on July 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Art ‘n Motion 283 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine. And don’t forget to wear your best 007 attire!

Sponsors are St. Francis House and Port in the Storm Homeless Youth Center, which provides services to at-risk homeless youths and families. Services include life skills, basic needs, job skills, housing assistance, etc. Port in the Storm now provides 16 beds for young people needing a place to stay.

Tickets start at $95 per person, including $250 vouchers, admission, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets, a variety of gaming tables, music, and a silent auction. VIP tickets are $175 per person and include all ticket benefits plus admission to the upstairs VIP lounge with seating, private gaming tables, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, plus a charcuterie board station.

Sponsorships are also available. For details and tickets, click here. To donate, click here.