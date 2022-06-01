Charlie Crist endorses Eric Lynn as preferred successor in CD 13

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is endorsing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn as his preferred successor for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Crist was first elected to the seat in 2016, defeating then-incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly and flipping the seat blue. Crist this year is seeking the Governor’s seat instead of running for re-election, leaving the congressional race open.

“Eric Lynn is a leader in Pinellas who will serve the people of the 13th District well in Congress,” Crist said in a statement.

“He knows how to listen to people and deliver the results they need on issues that matter to folks like Social Security and Medicare, protecting our environment, and so much more. I am proud to endorse Eric Lynn for Congress to fill the seat that I’m proud to represent, and look forward to both of us winning in November.”

Crist’s support comes after a series of endorsements Lynn announced since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for CD 13. In the last two weeks, Lynn has announced backing from former U.S. Reps. Jim Davis, Ron Klein and Kendrick Meek, as well as former state Rep. Jennifer Webb, St. Petersburg City Council member Copley Gerdes and Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard.

“It is an honor to have Congressman Crist’s endorsement,” said Lynn. “We are both natives of Pinellas, graduates of St. Pete High, have dedicated our lives to public service, and always put the people first. That’s how we’ll keep this seat blue, and make Florida blue in November.”

Lynn is now the lone Democrat running in CD 13 after state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner dropped their respective campaigns in mid-May. Democrats have held the CD 13 seat since 2016, when Crist defeated Jolly.

A new congressional map just signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis substantially reconfigures Tampa Bay. While CD 13 remains contained within Pinellas County, Downtown St. Petersburg and many Democratic portions of the old district end up in Florida’s 14th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat.