Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams stepping down amid residency problem

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams is resigning his office effective June 10 in the wake of questions about his move to Nassau County, a violation of the city charter.

The charter says that if “the Sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.” Williams removed his residence from the county, bringing the question into play.

Williams would have been termed out next June anyway, but his Thursday decision to resign came after days of controversy over a move the second-term Republican actually made last year.

It also came after City Council President Sam Newby solicited an opinion by Thursday from General Counsel Jason Teal on whether Williams effectively vacated the office.

Sheriff Williams has backed Chief T.K. Waters to replace him in the 2023 election, something that likely will be moved up, at least in the form of a Special Election. The First Election could coincide with the August Primary, while the runoff or General Election could be in November.

Similar elections are already in play in City Council Districts 7 and 9, where incumbents Reggie Gaffney and Garrett Dennis are involved in competitive Democratic Primary races for state offices.

Williams is term-limited. He got over 60% of the vote in his 2019 re-election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could appoint an interim Sheriff until an election is held. Speculation suggests Waters would be Williams’ favorite. The Governor’s Office has not responded to requests for comment about the situation in Jacksonville this week, including about the potential Waters appointment today.

With Williams leaving office, reactions both pro and con began to manifest immediately.

Kent Stermon, a key supporter and friend of Williams and Gov. DeSantis, lauded the Sheriff on a personal and professional basis: “You are an awesome sheriff. You are an even better husband, father and friend. There is no description I am prouder of than being called your friend. Thanks for 30 plus amazing years to our community.”

Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition, a frequent critic of Williams even before the residency problem was revealed, urged a City Council investigation.

“CIty Council Pres Sam Newby should move with all deliberate speed to initiate an investigation into circumstances surrounding the vacancy of the Sheriffs Office,” Frazier tweeted.

Democratic mayoral candidate Donna Deegan urged the appointment of a non-candidate to serve in Williams’ absence, saying “the Governor must appoint an interim sheriff who is not running for the office. Our public safety is too important for politics to drive this decision.”

One party slower to respond: Mayor Lenny Curry, who defended Williams’ job performance this week.

“We will reserve comment until OGC issues their response,” asserted spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton.