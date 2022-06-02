June 2, 2022
Veto list: Plane plans grounded by Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen
Embraer Phenom 300E. Image via Wikipedia

Jacob Ogles June 2, 2022

Northern_Escape_(VH-NSQ)_Embraer_Phenom_300E_taxiing_at_Canberra_Airport_(3)
The Legislature had budgeted $20M for two new planes.

Plans to buy two new state airplanes crashed into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen Thursday.

While the Legislature this year budgeted $20 million for the Department of Emergency Services to purchase two Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft, the state’s existing fleet will have to do for now. The money landed in the budget only after extensive negotiations between the Senate, which from the start of the Legislative Session wanted the funds, and the House, which initially would not get on board.

But in the end, the high-priced items couldn’t make a connection with the Governor’s Office. DeSantis on Thursday signed a budget, but only after vetoing nearly $3 billion in expenses, including plans for the planes.

The state’s air inventory has loomed over state budget talks for more than a decade, since former Gov. Rick Scott in 2011 sold two state planes to curb abuse. Scott relied on a private plane to travel the state, a luxury of his personal wealth, but also a favored method that avoided any appearances of conflicts of interest of use of state vehicles for personal or political trips.

Following DeSantis’ election in 2018, the Governor initially used a plane obtained in drug seizures to travel. Though an emergency landing in 2019 led to no injuries, DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and other occupants had to wear oxygen masks in a frightening episode.

After that, the state spent $15.5 million on a Cessna Citation Latitude the Governor uses now.

That plane will have to do, despite concerns the Governor and other members of the Cabinet have obligations throughout the state.

The two new planes would have held 11 occupants each, and could travel 500 miles per hour to make travel easier in a state that’s 792 miles from Panhandle edge to Southernmost Point by road. To travel more than 400 miles from Tallahassee to Miami takes more than eight hours traveling on asphalt but under 90 minutes by air.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

