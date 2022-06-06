Gov. DeSantis trumpets increased funding for Urban Search and Rescue

Gov. Ron DeSantis started his week in a fire station in eastern Duval County, where he highlighted a “great announcement” regarding the state’s disaster response.

The Governor was on hand with Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) head Kevin Guthrie.

“We do have situations where we have need for disaster response,” DeSantis said, citing the Surfside tragedy of 2021 as an occasion for these rescue efforts, requiring reinforcements from around the state.

“We’ve decided with our budget this year we want to make an impact on the state level,” DeSantis said, “to really show our support.”

The Governor noted that Urban Search and Rescue teams will get an extra $10 million in the just-signed budget, a historic high, needed for equipment upgrades and replacement, training, and vehicle costs, DeSantis said. They also help with storm recovery, especially in places with utility companies that may lack the manpower.

DeSantis also highlighted $1,000 bonuses for firefighters, in the budget for the second straight year.

“I think this is a big investment, but I think it’s absolutely worth it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also warned about another active hurricane season, urging people to take advantage of the tax holiday through Friday on disaster preparation supplies.

“You never want to have to deal with these disasters,” DeSantis said, but Florida is well-positioned, he added, with state and local level disaster response offering a “bottom up” approach to storm management.

Other speakers affirmed the main message.

Patronis lauded DeSantis for recognizing the “heroism” of these search and rescue teams, and also gave props to Guthrie, who “never stops working for the people of Florida.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) Chief Keith Powers likewise lauded DeSantis for supporting first responders, noting that the $10 million is “desperately needed to keep these teams up to speed and where they need to be.” A total of 250 JFRD members are on the task force, he said.

FDEM head Guthrie thanked DeSantis for his leadership, noting “challenges” faced by search and rescue teams with equipment during the Surfside deployment.