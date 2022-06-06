June 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis trumpets increased funding for Urban Search and Rescue
Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiJune 6, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Campus tragedy: New details in UF student’s hit-and-run death as driver to be sentenced to prison this week

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘A doer’: Anthony Rodriguez endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

HeadlinesJax

Gov. DeSantis picks Pat Ivey as fill-in Jax Sheriff

Ron DeSantis 3
$10M more is included in the new budget.

Gov. Ron DeSantis started his week in a fire station in eastern Duval County, where he highlighted a “great announcement” regarding the state’s disaster response.

The Governor was on hand with Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) head Kevin Guthrie.

“We do have situations where we have need for disaster response,” DeSantis said, citing the Surfside tragedy of 2021 as an occasion for these rescue efforts, requiring reinforcements from around the state.

“We’ve decided with our budget this year we want to make an impact on the state level,” DeSantis said, “to really show our support.”

The Governor noted that Urban Search and Rescue teams will get an extra $10 million in the just-signed budget, a historic high, needed for equipment upgrades and replacement, training, and vehicle costs, DeSantis said. They also help with storm recovery, especially in places with utility companies that may lack the manpower.

DeSantis also highlighted $1,000 bonuses for firefighters, in the budget for the second straight year.

“I think this is a big investment, but I think it’s absolutely worth it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also warned about another active hurricane season, urging people to take advantage of the tax holiday through Friday on disaster preparation supplies.

“You never want to have to deal with these disasters,” DeSantis said, but Florida is well-positioned, he added, with state and local level disaster response offering a “bottom up” approach to storm management.

Other speakers affirmed the main message.

Patronis lauded DeSantis for recognizing the “heroism” of these search and rescue teams, and also gave props to Guthrie, who “never stops working for the people of Florida.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) Chief Keith Powers likewise lauded DeSantis for supporting first responders, noting that the $10 million is “desperately needed to keep these teams up to speed and where they need to be.” A total of 250 JFRD members are on the task force, he said.

FDEM head Guthrie thanked DeSantis for his leadership, noting “challenges” faced by search and rescue teams with equipment during the Surfside deployment.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis picks Pat Ivey as fill-in Jax Sheriff

next'A doer': Anthony Rodriguez endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories