‘A doer’: Anthony Rodriguez endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

Rep. Anthony Rodriguez just endorsed government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera for the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Rodriguez, a two-term state Representative, is now running for the District 10 seat on County Commission. On Monday, he said he’d ideally like to serve alongside Cabrera, a fellow Republican running for the seat representing District 6.

“Kevin is a doer and will get things done for District 6 residents,” he said in a statement. “His unique blend of public and private sector experience will serve our community well. I look forward to working with Kevin on the critical issues facing residents — housing affordability, the cost of living, and strengthening our local economy.”

A senior vice president for global public strategy firm Mercury, Cabrera filed for the Miami-Dade Commission race on April 26. Since then, he’s received several endorsements from high-profile GOP leaders, including former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, Florida Chief Operating Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, and future Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez.

He also got a nod from the Associated Builders and Contractors, Florida East Coast Chapter.

Cabrera, who is married to Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, has worked for numerous Republican politicians, including Trump, former Gov. Jeb Bush, former U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo and Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel.

He’s held public office once, serving as an elected Councilman on a Miami-Dade land-use zoning board.

Cabrera said he is “grateful” to receive the support of Rodriguez, who was among several members of the Florida GOP in April to donate $25,000 to his political committee, Dade First PC.

“I respect and admire his dedication and commitment to our community,” Cabrera said. “Term limits are bringing a new era of leadership and accountability to the County Commission, and, if elected, I look forward to serving alongside Anthony to make Miami-Dade a better place to work and live in.”

Cabrera is running to succeed outgoing Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, who must leave office in November due to term limits voters approved in 2012.

He faces four opponents in the (technically) nonpartisan contest: Republican entrepreneur Dariel Fernandez, an active member and decorated member of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Republican Coral Gables City Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr., who launched his campaign in May with an endorsement from Sosa; Republican architect Orlando Lamas, who in March switched from campaigning for the Florida House to a county bid; and Democratic Miami Springs Councilman Victor Vázquez, a lifelong educator and Air Force veteran who filed to run May 10.

District 6 covers a central portion of Miami-Dade, including part or all of the cities of Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and West Miami; parts of Coral Gables, Hialeah and Miami; and some of the county’s unincorporated area. The district also contains Miami International Airport, one of the county’s top two economic engines, and a Miami golf course being redeveloped as a soccer stadium complex for the city’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF.