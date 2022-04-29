April 28, 2022
Miami approves 99-year soccer stadium lease with last-minute changes

Jesse SchecknerApril 28, 20223min0

Miami Freedom Park rendering ARQUITECTONICA-ArquitectonicaGEO-MANICA
The privately funded, $1.3 billion project will rise on Miami's public Melreese golf course.

After years of anticipation and a final seven-hour stretch of debate and negotiations, Miami City Commissioners approved the terms of a deal that will see the city’s largest greenspace redeveloped into the Miami Freedom Park soccer stadium complex.

The no-bid agreement with the owners of Miami’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF — who include billionaire Jorge Mas of MasTec and retired footballer David Beckham — includes a 99-year lease starting at $4.3 million yearly, which $300,000 hike to the rate previously agreed upon.

Mas unenthusiastically accepted several other changes that will cost him and his partners more. He conceded to raising the hourly wages of employees to $18, ensuring construction workers on the stadium portion of the project are paid a responsible wage and paying more rent during what is expected to be a lengthy soil remediation process done at Inter Miami’s expense.

As requested by Commission Chair Christine King, Inter Miami will partner with a community organization to facilitate the employment of rehabilitated ex-convicts. The organization will also meet with the University of Miami to talk about bringing the Hurricanes football team to Miami Freedom Park — a condition Joe Carollo floated to which Mas, a UM alum, happily acceded.

Inter Miami CF also agreed to spend approximately $1.3 billion to turn a large portion of Miami’s public Melreese golf course into a 73-acre, multi-faceted development. Beyond the 25,000-seat stadium, the project will include more than 1 million square feet of commercial and office space, 750 hotel rooms, a parking structure with rooftop recreation fields and 58 acres of park land.

Inter Miami also is responsible for detoxifying 131 acres of contaminated soil in and around the project site.

Many other details of the deal changed on the fly, including how the city’s five Commission districts will divvy up the money and how some of the funds will be used.

